5 greatest teams since 2000 to not win an NBA title

We count down the greatest teams not to win a title since the new millennium began

by gautamvarier Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 09:30 IST

The Larry O'Brien Trophy

There have been many great teams who have failed to win a title in this century. As they say, no one remembers who came second and that might as well be true. The great teams on this list are likely to be forgotten as time goes by. Most of them, have the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers to thank for their misery. The two franchises have won a combined 8 titles since the 2000-01 season. Both of them have had a key role in ensuring that the teams on this list never went on to win the biggest prize in the sport

PS: Only those franchises who didn't win a title in the 2000's are counted. So the Mavs in 06/07, the Cavs in 08/09 and the 15/16 Warriors won't be on the list as they all eventually won.

Honorable Mention: Memphis Grizzlies

Zach Randolph (L), Mike Conley (C) and Marc Gasol (R)

The Grizzlies have had the best stretch in franchise history in the Grit and Grind Era. Unlike most teams in the league, they were more of a throwback to the past, playing with a slower pace and a big-man dominated system. They've had some terrific Playoff series over the years against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Spurs and the LA Clippers. Their style of play doesn't exactly get people off their seats which is why they don't get the recognition they deserve.

They reached one Conference Finals, in 2013 after beating the Clippers and the Thunder but they got swept by the Spurs. Their championship window has more or less closed now with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley both in their 30s. Both have had injury problems the last couple of years and they don't have a great supporting cast either.