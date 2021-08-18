5 highest-paid duos in NBA ahead of the 2021-2022 season

The 2021-22 NBA season is shaping up to be a thrilling one, though it might be a top-heavy campaign. The Brooklyn Nets are favorites in the East, and the LA Lakers could be favored in the West if things work out and health respects the team's top players.

With those teams forming 'Big Threes' and putting together an extraordinary number of talented players, it also puts some big salaries on the franchises' respective payrolls.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, for example, are not in the middle of their basketball prime, but both still earn a high number yearly. On the Brooklyn Nets' case or even the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks, there are stars also earning top salaries while playing on the same team.

In this article, we will take a look at the top duos in the NBA in terms of combined salaries and give you the five highest-paid tandems.

Without further ado, let us start.

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton - $74.8M

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks high fives Khris Middleton.

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2020-21 NBA championship after a huge display from their superstar, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the other members of their 'Big Three', Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton have been with the Milwaukee Bucks for the last eight seasons. Both are under contract to stay at Milwaukee until 2026 and 2024, respectively.

The two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP winner, Antetokounmpo, will earn $39.3 million in the 2021-22 season, while Middleton is set to earn a $35.5 million base salary.

#4 Kawhi Leonard and Paul George - $78.6M

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the LA Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined the LA Clippers right before the 2019-20 NBA season and the duo gave hope to La Clippers' fans about possibly winning the franchise's first NBA championship.

Two years after joining the team, they still have not had success in the NBA Playoffs, but have definitely been competitive. LAC's 'Big Two' is one of the best duos in the NBA, though their characters have been under question for the last couple of seasons.

Still, the team has rewarded both Leonard and George in the past two offseasons with big contracts. In the 2021-22 season, Leonard and George will both earn a base salary of $39.3 million.

George signed a four-year, $190-million extension in the 2020 offseason, while Leonard has recently inked a four-year deal worth over $176 million.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande