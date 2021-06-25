5 highest-paid NBA coaches in the league right now 

There wouldn't be an NBA championship-winning team without a worthy head coach and coaching staff behind it. Although the four conference finalists may be surprising this year, there is plenty of experience at the helm, with Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer leading the way with four chips after his time spent as assistant with the San Antonio Spurs.

It is who he formerly reported to, Gregg Popovich, who does make our list of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA right now, along with four others closely behind him, making a pretty sum for their jobs.

The NBA has exploded in popularity and reach in the 21st century. Therefore, it is not only the players who deserve to reap the rewards of that exposure. Without their head coaches, who would run and draw up the plays? Would we see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving directing their teammates in the huddle? Surely not if KD was playing every single minute of the game as he did in the playoffs.

Teams need head coaches and so we have decided to run down those who earn the highest salary for what they do.

#5 Rick Carlisle

Former Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle

Former Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle wasn't out of work long, after it was announced on Thursday that he would be re-joining the Indiana Pacers. Carlisle is reported to have signed a four-year deal worth $29m, which would bring him $7.25m annually.

Carlisle spent four years previously with the Pacers from 2003-2007 and took them to the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season. However, results dropped in the following campaigns and he moved West to coach the Mavs, where he was at the helm for 13 years during the most successful period in franchise history. Under his tutelage, Dallas finally won an NBA title after previous disappointments with Dirk Nowitzki leading the team.

#4 Doc Rivers

Philadelphia 76ers leader Doc Rivers

Had this been a few years ago, Doc Rivers would certainly be higher on our list of the highest-paid NBA coaches. While at the LA Clippers, Rivers was the team's President alongside his coaching duties and earned around $10m. Now with the Philadelphia 76ers, the 59-year-old is said to be earning about $8m.

Out of all the coaches in the NBA, Rivers has one of the toughest tasks this offseason, considering the pressure to win a title he is under with the Sixers. They flattered to deceive in the playoffs despite topping the Eastern Conference during the regular season, losing to the Atlanta Hawks after an entertaining seven-game series. Now he will have to reshuffle his roster again and there are a lot of rumors circulating around Ben Simmons' future, as well as forward Danny Green's.

Rivers has been voted NBA Coach of the Year once before in 2000 while in charge of the Orlando Magic and won a title in 2008 as head coach of the Boston Celtics.

