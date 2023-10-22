5 Highest paid NBA players going into 2023-24 season

NBA players are some of the most well-paid athletes across the globe. Salaries are now reaching staggering heights. For the first time in league history, someone will breach the $50 million base mark in a single season. With the popularity of the NBA continuing to grow, some of these players are only going to get more lucrative contracts.

The CBA has implemented a new second apron, which is $17.5 million above the luxury tax line ($165.29 million). While this may hinder executives from forming a superteam, the best talents are still going to get paid.

The Boston Celtics signed guard Jaylen Brown to a five-year $288.26 million contract. But, he’s not hitting the top 30 of highest-paid players this year as the new deal will kick in next season.

Here’s a look at the best-paid NBA players for the upcoming 2023-24 season

#5 Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers will be paying Joel Embiid $47,607,350 million next season. Philly signed him to a maximum four-year $213.8 million contract extension, which will start next season. “The Process,” who didn’t rank in the top five of best-paid players last season, is now firmly entrenched in the fifth spot.

The 76ers are still hoping their franchise player could lead them to a better result than the semifinals of the Eastern Conference.

#4 LeBron James

The oldest player in the NBA is also one of the richest. LeBron James dwarfs everyone when it comes to career earnings. For next season, though, he is the fourth best-paid player with a guaranteed $47.6 million contract.

Despite being considered by many to be the face of the league for over a decade, he has topped this list just once. He did it during the 2016-17 season when he earned $30.9 million. The four-time MVP was third last season with $44.4 million.

#3 Nikola Jokic

The reigning NBA Finals MVP is going to be well-compensated next season with $47.6 million. Nikola Jokic, last season, was paid $33.6 million, which was not even in the top 30 of the said list. The Denver Nuggets signed him to a five-year $276.1 million contract in 2022. He gets his first massive base salary next season.

#2 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant moved from fourth with $44.1 last season to second with $47.6 million. KD is in the second year of a four-year $194.22 million deal he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

Next season will be Durant’s first full season with the Phoenix Suns after the Nets traded him before the trade deadline.

#1 Steph Curry

For the seventh straight year, Steph Curry is the NBA’s highest-paid player. He started his reign during the 2017-18 season. The four-time champ remains at the top next season with a base salary of $51.9 million.

Amazingly, Curry could hold on to his spot until the 2025-26 campaign. After that, Damian Lillard’s $63.2 million per season salary could be the highest in the NBA.