5 highest scoring duos from the 2020-21 NBA season

The 2020-21 NBA campaign was dominated by duos for most of the regular season. The reliance on only two players with All-Star level potential seems a bit old-fashioned now, considering the way teams have bolstered their rosters with at least three All-Star-caliber players in their ranks.

Nonetheless, the 'duo-dominated' league in the 2020-21 NBA season was quite exciting to watch. Multiple tandems carried their teams efficiently, putting up staggering numbers game in and game out.

On that note, here's a look at the top five scoring duos in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. - 3060 points

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game Six

Nikola Jokic had the best season of his career in 2020-21, as he ended up winning his first MVP award in the NBA. He did so despite many adversities, especially after Jamal Murray was sidelined due to a season-ending knee injury.

Nevertheless, Jokic led the Nuggets to a third-place finish in the Western Conference, and received great support from Michael Porter Jr.

The duo was an unstoppable force in offense, tallying a combined 3060 points. Jokic averaged 26.4 points per game, while Porter contributed 19 points. Both had a true shooting percentage of over 64% apiece last season.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton - 3102 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) and Khris Middleton (#22) of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been in the worst and best Milwaukee Bucks teams in the last decade. The duo is coming off an NBA championship win, with both players being monumental for the side at the offensive end during the regular season.

Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points per game, while Middleton contributed 20.4 as the Bucks clinched the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They tallied a combined 3102 points, and helped the Bucks become the fifth-best-ranked team offensively last campaign.

This Giannis and Khris Middleton moment 🥰 pic.twitter.com/whBgT1QFcj — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) July 21, 2021

#3 Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - 3122 points

Jaylen Brown (#7) of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jayson Tatum (#0).

Jaylen Brown had a career-high season with the Boston Celtics last campaign. Injuries constantly plagued him, but he still managed 24.7 points per game. He also made his debut appearance in the All-Star game alongside his frontcourt partner Jayson Tatum.

The two stars were a nightmare for opposing defenses when they were on song. Tatum averaged 26.4 points as the duo tallied 3122 points between them for the Celtics. The two young All-Stars are only expected to get better and be the key in helping the C's have a much better season next year than they did last NBA campaign.

#2 Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook - 3323 points

Russell Westbrook (#4) and Bradley Beal (#3) of the Washington Wizards celebrate.

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook turned the Washington Wizards' underwhelming season around midway through the 2020-21 NBA campaign. The duo led the team to their first playoff appearance in three years. They tallied a combined 3323 points, the second-most by a duo in the NBA last season.

Beal finished as the runner-up in the scoring title race by a slender margin. He averaged 31.3 points per game, while Westbrook ended up with 22.2 points per game while notching up the fourth triple-double season of his career. They won't be playing together next season, though, as Westbrook was traded to the LA Lakers in the offseason.

It was a remarkable partnership, nonetheless, as they formed one of the best backcourt pairings in the league last season.

#1 Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins - 3335 points

Andrew Wiggins (left) and Stephen Curry (right) were the highest-scoring duo in the 2020-21 NBA season.

This is one of the most surprising stat from last season. That's because Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins were the only reliable scorers for the Golden State Warriors last season, with the duo tallying 3335 points.

“Welcome back Steph. You were missed a season ago.” @heydb congrats @StephenCurry30 for winning his second scoring title 👏 pic.twitter.com/bO7LEeT9YY — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2021

Curry led the NBA in scoring, averaging 32 points per game, while Wiggins contributed 18.6 per contest. Despite their best efforts, the duo failed to lead the team to the NBA playoffs, though. However, with Klay Thompson set to return next season, the Warriors will have a dynamic look to their offense, with multiple reliable scorers in the team.

