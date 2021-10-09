5 highest-scoring games of Jayson Tatum's NBA career

Jayson Tatum, who was drafted by the Boston Celtics as the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has blossomed into an All-Star. Entering the fifth year of his career, the 23-year-old looks set to cement his status as one of the most fearsome offensive forces in the league.

Counting the play-in and postseason of the 2020-21 campaign, he had the most number of games with at least 50 points (3), tied with Steph Curry, the NBA scoring champ.

At only 23 years young, Jayson Tatum's trajectory is scary. With him and Jaylen Brown on their roster, the Boston Celtics are primed to be legit contenders for years to come.

Top games of Jayson Tatum's career that highlighted his scoring prowess

#5 Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics (April 17, 2021)

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics played host to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at TD Bank North Garden on April 17, 2021.

Both the Celtics and the Warriors were fighting for a playoff spot in their respective conferences. Boston toted a 31-26 record, while Golden State carried a precarious 28-29 slate. This game was as important as any in the teams' schedule.

The Boston Celtics' home floor was shaking to the rafters because of the performance displayed by Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum. They went back-and-forth in a scoring duel that Celtics fans will never forget. JT had a spectacular stat line of 44 points on 16-25 FG (64%) and 5-9 3FG (55.6%).

10 Rebounds

3 Assists

2 Steals

16/25 FG, 5/9 3P, 7/8 FT

Jayson Tatum in the Duel with Steph Curry: 44 Points, 10 Rebounds, 3 Assists, 2 Steals, 16/25 FG, 5/9 3P, 7/8 FT

10 Rebounds

3 Assists

2 Steals

16/25 FG, 5/9 3P, 7/8 FT

What was evident in the game was Jayson Tatum's ice-cold demeanor, as he never showed hesitation or indecisiveness. He fought fire with fire against probably the game's best shooter ever and came out the victor.

The Boston Celtics won 119-114 in one of the NBA's best matches of the 2020-21 season.

#4 Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics (May 18, 2021)

The Boston Celtics battled the Washington Wizards in last year's play-in tournament.

The NBA introduced the play-in format when the league was forced into a bubble tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was yet again followed in the 2020-21 season.

On May 18, 2021, the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards were set to battle for the last two seeds (7th and 8th) to advance into the playoffs.

To ensure that there would be no complications in the mini-tournament, Jayson Tatum lit up the Wizards for 50 points. 32 of those points came in the second half of the game.

Jayson Tatum: 50 PTS, 8 REB & 4 AST

Tatum's 50 points were more than Westbrook and Beal's combined total of 42. Boston also missed Jaylen Brown, who was sidelined with a season-ending injury.

With a 118-100 win, the Celtics secured the 7th spot in the East to book a date with the imposing Brooklyn Nets in the postseason.

