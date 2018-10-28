5 highest scoring games of Stephen Curry's NBA Playoffs career

Stephen Curry changed the game of basketball forever

Stephen Curry is considered as the greatest shooter of all-time by many basketball experts and fans. He has revolutionised the game of basketball and changed it forever. He is also the only player in the history of NBA to have won the MVP trophy unanimously.

The 5-time All-Star is known for his ridiculous handles and dances on the defenders effortlessly and is one of the most prolific scorers in the league. The Golden State Warriors have reached newer heights because of Curry and he will go down as the greatest player to have ever played for the franchise by the time he decides to retire.

Let us take a look at his five highest scoring games in the playoffs.

#5 40 at New Orleans Pelicans, 23rd April 2015

Curry before the game against Pelicans

Stat line: 40 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists on 34.5 % shooting

The Warriors finished first in the Western Conference with a record of 67-15 and made it to the post-season for the third time in a row. In the First Round of the playoffs, they were pitted against New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry shone in the first two games with 34 points and 22 points respectively and the Warriors defeated the Pelicans in the third game, 123-119. The Warriors visited New Orleans looking to finish the business and move to the next round.

In Game 3, Curry exploded and scored 40 points to defeat the Pelicans and give the Warriors, a 3-0 lead in the series. Although he was not very efficient from the field, he drew fouls and went to the charity stripe on several occasions. He went 13-14 from the free-throw line and the defenders had no answer to Curry.

He finished the game with 40 points, to go along with 5 rebounds and 9 assists and an epic game-tying three-pointer in the last gasp of the game to stun the crowd. Two nights later, the Warriors won the Game 4 and swept the Pelicans.

