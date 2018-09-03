5 Highest scoring games of Wilt Chamberlain's career

Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain is widely acclaimed as the most dominant player in the history of basketball. A career filled with accolades - a 2-time NBA champion, 4-time NBA MVP, 13-time NBA All-Star, 7-time NBA scoring champion, 11-time rebounding champion. He also holds the record for highest points per game in a rookie-season with 37.6 and accumulated 2707 points in 72 games.

He played in the NBA for 14 years and made it to the post-season, a ridiculous 13 times. He averaged 30.1 points, 22.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over his career. The two-time NBA champ was also the assists leader in 1968.

His Jersey No.13 was retired by the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers. He is currently 5th on the all-time leaders list of triple-doubles.

#5 72 vs Los Angeles Lakers, Nov 3rd, 1962

The San Francisco Warriors were 5-1 in the 1962-63 season and had only beaten the New York Knicks just a night before in a blowout game. They came to Los Angeles for a regular-season game against the Lakers. Wilt Chamberlain erupted for game-high 72 points despite losing the game. The duo of Jerry West-Elgin Baylor went red-hot for Lakers combining for 79 points on 35-68 shooting.

Wilt's 72 points performance came on a 29-48 shooting with a field-goal percentage of 60.4. He also pulled down a game-high 18 boards (tie) without committing any fouls. The 4-time MVP attempted 18 free-throws and made 14.

Though the Warriors were up 2 points at the half-time, the Lakers came back stronger in the second half and the duo of West-Baylor made some key plays. The Warriors could not eventually get the win as Lakers beat them quite comfortably, 115-127.

