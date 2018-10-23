5 highest-scoring NBA games by Kevin Durant

Kaushik Turlapaty

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers of all-time

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers of all-time. The two-time NBA champion is known for scoring effortlessly and is a four-time scoring champion. The future Hall of Famer is also a 9-time consecutive NBA All-Star.

He won the regular season MVP award in 2014 after averaging career-high 32 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Durant's career is filled with accolades and is a back-to-back NBA Finals MVP.

Let us take a look at the top five of his highest-scoring NBA games.

#5 50 at Portland Trail Blazers, 14 February 2018

Durant scored 50 in Warriors' loss to the Blazers

Stat line: 50 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks on 63.0 % shooting

The Golden State Warriors were on a three-game winning streak and were in Portland to go up against the Trail Blazers. The hosts got blown out by the Utah Jazz in their last game and were aiming to be back to winning ways.

Although the Warriors were trailing the Blazers by a huge margin for the most part of the game, it was Durant who kept making big plays to keep them in the game. On a night when everyone else failed to show up for the Warriors, it was the 2-time NBA champ who showed up and scored 50 points on 17-27 shooting.

He shot well from the free-throw line as well and went 10-of-10. For the Blazers, Damian Lillard came up big with 44 points on 14-25 shooting. He was well supported by CJ McCollum who added 29 of his own and the Blazers defeated the Warriors, 123-117.

This was Durant's first 50-point game in more than 3 seasons but the home team spoiled it by ending the Warriors' 3-game winning streak. Portland then won their third and final match-up of the regular season against the Warriors in March at home.

