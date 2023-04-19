Kevin Durant has had a prolific postseason career. The all-time great has appeared in playoff games for the OKC Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and now Phoenix Suns.

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Durant tonight:



25 PTS

6 REB

5 AST

2 BLK

10-19 FG



The only player with 500+ points against Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs… Durant has 600. Kevin Durant tonight:25 PTS6 REB5 AST2 BLK10-19 FGThe only player with 500+ points against Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs… Durant has 600. https://t.co/d1K3COR82H

Durant is a two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are his best performances in the playoffs?

No. 1: 50 points, Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers (2019 Western first round, Game 6)

Durant dropped a 50-burger on the Clippers in Game 6, helping the Warriors clinch the series. Golden State went on to lose the NBA Finals that season to the Toronto Raptors. Durant injured his Achilles tendon during the finals.

Durant shot 15 of 26 from the field and 14 of 15 from the line on his way to 50 points.

No. 2: 49 points, Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2021 Eastern semifinals, Game 5)

Durant was dominant as he carried a hobbled Nets team in the 2021 playoffs. Brooklyn won 114-108 in Game 5 behind Durant’s heroic performance.

Durant shot 16 of 23 to score 49 points.

No. 3: 48 points, Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2021 Eastern semifinals, Game 7)

Durant continued his heroics in the series against the Bucks in Game 7 despite a 115-111 overtime lost.

The Nets' chances in the game were crushed when Durant’s late-game shot was ruled a two-pointer. His foot was barely on the line.

Durant went 17 of 36, including 4 of 11 from downtown.

No. 4: 46 points, Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets (2019 Western semifinals, Game 3)

Durant put together another unforgettable performance in a 126-121 loss to the Rockets. The Warriors eventually won the series and the NBA title in 2019.

The sharpshooter went 14 of 31 on his way to 46 points. He added six 3-pointers and went 12 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Booker Muse @DevinBookerMuse



Age 24 — Age 34 —

28.1 PPG 29.1 PPG

7.9 RPG 6.7 RPG

4.6 APG 5.0 APG

51/42/91% 56/40/92%



Hasn’t missed a beat. Kevin Durant at age 24 and 34:Age 24 — Age 34 —28.1 PPG 29.1 PPG7.9 RPG 6.7 RPG4.6 APG 5.0 APG51/42/91% 56/40/92%Hasn’t missed a beat. Kevin Durant at age 24 and 34:Age 24 — Age 34 — 28.1 PPG 29.1 PPG7.9 RPG 6.7 RPG4.6 APG 5.0 APG51/42/91% 56/40/92%Hasn’t missed a beat. 🔥 https://t.co/jS2Z4gkefN

No. 5: 45 points, Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers (2019 Western first round, Game 5)

Durant’s huge performance came in a 129-121 loss to the Clippers. Durant went 14 of 26 from the field and was perfect from the line, going 12 of 12.

Poll : 0 votes