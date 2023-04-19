LeBron James played in 266 playoff games before the 2023 postseason, going 174-92. He scored 40 points or more in 28 of those games and has averaged 28.7 points per game in the playoffs.

Let’s take a look at his five highest-scoring playoff games.

No. 1: 51 points, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors (2018 NBA Finals, Game 1)

In 2018, LeBron carried a hampered Cavaliers team back to the NBA Finals in an incredible run. He had his most memorable performance in Game 1, dropping an astonishing 51 points against the almighty Warriors with Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. It was the sixth-highest scoring total in NBA Finals history.

This, of course, was the infamous game where J.R. Smith forgot the score at the end of regulation. The Cavs went on to lose 124-114 in overtime despite the James' amazing performance.

LeBron shot 19 of 32 in 48 minutes. He only made three 3-pointers on seven attempts. He went 10 for 11 from the free-throw line. He also posted eight rebounds, eight assists and five turnovers.

LeBron almost outscored Curry and Klay Thompson, who combined for 53 points.

It was one of the greatest finals performances of all time despite Cleveland's dramatic loss. The Cavs could not muster the same energy in the series, with the Warriors winning in four games.

No. 2 (T): 49 points, Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets (2014 Eastern semifinals, Game 4)

LeBron was a menace during the Heat’s playoff runs. In 2014 he dominated the Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In Game 4 he led the Heat to a 102-96 win with 49 points in 43 minutes on 16-for-24 shooting. He added 14 of 19 from the free-throw line and only had one turnover despite five personal fouls.

The Heat won the series in five games but lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the finals.

No. 2 (T): 49 points Cleveland Cavs vs. Orlando Magic (2009 Eastern finals, Game 1)

In his first stint in Cleveland, LeBron put up some memorable performances. This amazing game came in a 107-106 loss to the Magic as Orlando went on to win the series in six games.

LeBron dropped 49 points in 41 minutes on 20-for-30 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

No. 4: 48 points, Cleveland Cavs vs. Detroit Pistons (2007 Eastern finals, Game 5)

A young LeBron led the Cavs to an astonishing run to the NBA Finals. He put together incredible performances to defeat the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals. The Pistons were one of the East's powers during that time.

LeBron shot 18 of 33 to get to 48 points. The Cavs won 109-107 and won the series in six games.

No. 5: 47 points, Cleveland Cavs vs. Atlanta Hawks (2009 Eastern semifinals, Game 3)

The 24-year-old LeBron led the Cavs to a 97-82 win against the Hawks in the 2009 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Cavs swept the Hawks.

He scored 47 points on 15-for-25 shooting and also went 12 of 16 from the free-throw line. The next highest scorer for the Cavs in the game was Zydrunas Ilgauskas with 14 points.

