5 highest-scoring playoff games in Steph Curry's career

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and one of the most successful players in NBA history. He has taken some criticism for not always showing up in big playoff moments. Let's look at the five highest-scoring games in Curry's playoff history to see if that narrative is correct.

Curry has appeared in 130 postseason games as a starter. In the playoff games he's played, his Warriors are 93-43. He is a four-time NBA champion and the 2022 NBA Finals MVP.

Here are some of the best playoff performances of Curry’s career so far.

No. 1: 47 points vs. Toronto Raptors (2019 NBA Finals, Game 3)

The Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant due to injuries in Game 3. Curry shouldered the load with 47 points on 14-for-31 shooting. He went 6 of 14 from 3-point range.

Golden State lost the game 123-109 and later lost the series as the injuries were too much to overcome.

No. 2: 44 points vs. San Antonio Spurs (2013 Western semifinals, Game 1)

Curry put up 44 points, but it wasn't enough in a 129-127 loss to the Spurs. Curry and the Warriors lost the series in six games.

Despite the loss, Curry was nearly unstoppable. The guard was 18 of 35, draining six 3-pointers.

No. 3: 43 points vs. Boston Celtics (2022 NBA Finals, Game 4)

The next stunning performance came in last season’s NBA Finals. Curry scored 43 points to lead the Warriors to a 107-97 win. Golden State eventually won the series in six games.

Curry was an efficient 14 of 26 from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range, and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

WARRIORS GO DOWN 2-0 FOR FIRST TIME IN STEPH CURRY ERA 🤯

No. 4 (T): 40 points vs. San Antonio Spurs (2017 Western finals, Game 1)

Curry was brilliant with 40 points in a tight 113-111 win against the Spurs. The Warriors eventually swept the series.

Curry shot 14 of 26, making seven 3-pointers.

No. 4 (T): 40 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2016 Western semifinals, Game 4)

Finally, Curry again put up 40 points against the Blazers in the 2016 playoffs. The Warriors won 132-125. Golden State won the series in five games before losing in the NBA Finals to Cleveland.

Curry went 16 of 32, coming off the bench. He played 37 minutes and made five 3-pointers.

