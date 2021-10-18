5 highest-scoring preseason games of LeBron James' career

LeBron James isn't a huge fan of preseason games. He recently claimed that he prefers practice sessions, as he and his teammates can rectify their errors on the spot.

James did not rule out the fact that preseason games can help in building team chemistry, though. During most of his preseason campaigns, the four-time MVP has played a few such games at a high level, which were like dress-rehearsals before the NBA regular season.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "For me, I care more about the practice courts than I care about preseason games." LeBron James talks about the priorities for the Lakers for the remainder of the preseason with @LakersReporter "For me, I care more about the practice courts than I care about preseason games." LeBron James talks about the priorities for the Lakers for the remainder of the preseason with @LakersReporter. https://t.co/83EGn0fdUB

These games have also been some of LeBron James' highest-scoring preseason matches of his career. On that note, here's a look at the five highest-scoring preseason games of LeBron James' illustrious career.

#5 LeBron James scores 27 points for Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic - 2011

LeBron James in action during a Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic game.

A 27-year-old LeBron James didn't have to worry much about getting injured in 2011, when he was at the peak of his physical conditioning.

He went all out in almost all the preseason games he played that year. James scored 25+ points in a game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic. He shot nine of 16 from the field, playing 30 minutes and scoring 27 points.

The Heat lost the tie 100-104, though, as other players had an off night for Miami.

#4 LeBron James scores 27 points for Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans - 2013

LeBron James in action against New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James was aiming to win his third straight title with the Miami Heat in the 2013-14 campaign.

He was in mid-season form before the regular-season even started. His 27-point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans in one of the preseason games was enough to prove his level of preparedness heading into the new campaign.

James shot ten of 17 from the field, including three of five from the three-point line. He also had four steals and two blocks during the game. The Heat won the game 108-95.

#3 LeBron James scores 30 points for LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings - 2021

LeBron James in action during the 2021 preseason

LeBron James is entering the 19th season of his career, with the LA Lakers this campaign.

The Purple and Gold have one of the best rosters in the NBA right now. They are among the top favorites to win the championship. The 36-year-old James is still the leader of the team. He is expected to play a key role in helping the Lakers achieve their goals.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LeBron James tonight:30 Points

6 Rebounds

6 Assists

2 Blocks

60% FG

Only 29 Minutes The King is BACK. 👑🔥 LeBron James tonight:30 Points

6 Rebounds

6 Assists

2 Blocks

60% FG

Only 29 Minutes The King is BACK. 👑🔥 https://t.co/9rz8cooZNv

James scored 30 points in the Lakers' final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. He also recorded six rebounds and as many assists during the contest.

#2 LeBron James scores 33 points for Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets - 2010

LeBron James during a Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets game.

LeBron James had a legitimate shot at winning the NBA title for the first time in his career during the 2010-11 season with the Miami Heat. He paired up with his draft mates, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, that campaign. James produced explosive performances in the preseason too.

He played in six of the seven matches the Heat played in that preseason campaign. James had plenty of high-scoring performances in those practice games. The Charlotte Hornets were at the receiving end of a 33-point game from The King.' The then-Heat forward also had five assists and three steals on the night.

Despite LeBron James' best efforts, Miami ended up on the losing side, with the Hornets emerging victors 96-102.

#1 LeBron James scores 38 points for Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks - 2010

LeBron James during a Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks game.

LeBron James ended his 2010 preseason on a high note. He produced his second-straight 30-point game, recording 38 points and 11 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat ended up losing 89-98, though. Nevertheless, that remains James' highest-scoring preseason game till date.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest NBA news, rumors and updates

Edited by Bhargav