5 highest-scoring preseason games of Stephen Curry's career

Unlike most superstars, Stephen Curry plays a lot of preseason games. The Golden State Warriors' offense runs around Curry, and he is the focal point of their entire game-plan.

The preseason is the coach's playground, as it is the perfect opportunity to test different rotations and lineups without the games counting for anything. Hence, one can see why Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would want Curry to play in most games. That's because the coaching staff wants to see every rotation around their star point guard.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA We've seen plenty of the "modified" split-action the Warriors have been running, which is basically a 3-man split.Warriors added a wrinkle to it against the Blazers during their preseason finale that got Steph Curry a 4-point play. We've seen plenty of the "modified" split-action the Warriors have been running, which is basically a 3-man split.Warriors added a wrinkle to it against the Blazers during their preseason finale that got Steph Curry a 4-point play. https://t.co/LBGr1UWggD

Stephen Curry erupted for 24.5 points per game in the four games he played in the 2021 NBA preseason, the second-highest per-game tally in the league; but Curry scored the most points overall.

On that note, let's revisit five of the highest-scoring preseason games by Stephen Curry during his illustrious career:

#5 October 19th, 2016 vs LA Lakers - 32 points

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Zaza Pachulia and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors during the 2016-17 NBA preseason in San Diego

The 2016-17 NBA preseason was the first time the world saw Kevin Durant in a Golden State Warriors uniform.

Stephen Curry and Durant got up the same number of shots, but the former dropped 32 while KD scored 27. The game was in Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, where the Bay Area faithful visited the arena to hype up their championship team.

NBA.com @NBAcom Stephen Curry (32 pts) & Kevin Durant (27) propel Warriors to 123-112 preseason win over Lakers.BOXSCORE: on.nba.com/2e9YX1G Stephen Curry (32 pts) & Kevin Durant (27) propel Warriors to 123-112 preseason win over Lakers.BOXSCORE: on.nba.com/2e9YX1G https://t.co/h1O31IeNyN

Curry dropped 32 points on 11-19 shooting, including six three-pointers along with five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Durant scored 27 points on 10-19 shooting (0-3 from the three-point range) along with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Although the final margin of victory was just by 11 points, the Warriors had a huge lead during the game. The hapless LA Lakers squad couldn't keep up with the artistic ball movement of the Golden State Warriors, who cruised to a blowout win.

#4 October 21st, 2016 vs Portland Trail Blazers - 35 points

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant (off focus) of the Golden State Warriors in the 2016-17 NBA preseason [Source: USA Today]

In the 2016-17 NBA preseason finale, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Portland Trail Blazers at the Oracle Arena.

The Blazers got off a great start, building a 16-point lead in the first five minutes of the game before Stephen Curry took over. He started dropping wild circus threes from all over the floor, helping the Golden State Warriors eventually win the game 107-96.

Jason Quick @jwquick Blazers are playing probably their best preseason game ... and are down 78-63. Durant with back-to-back-to-back 3's. He has 26, Curry 31 Blazers are playing probably their best preseason game ... and are down 78-63. Durant with back-to-back-to-back 3's. He has 26, Curry 31

Curry dropped 35 points in 28 minutes on 12-21 shooting, along with four rebounds and two assists while making eight of 13 threes. Durant scored 28 points on 11-21 shooting, along with seven rebounds, six assists and a block.

Klay Thompson had an off-shooting night. But that didn't matter, as the Blazers couldn't keep up with the Warriors' offensive barrage.

