5 highest scoring seasons of LeBron James' NBA career

LeBron James is the third-most prolific scorer in the history of the NBA, with 35,367 points in 1,310 games. The point guard joined the LA Lakers as a free agent in a four-year deal worth $153.3 million in 2018.
He was brought in to help the Lakers clinch the championship. He did just that in his very first playoff season with the Lakers in 2019-20. James registered an average of 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in the playoffs.
On that note, here's a look at his five highest-scoring seasons.
#5 2007-08 - 2,250 points
LeBron James had his fifth-best scoring season in the 2007-08 season, with 2,250 points. He played 75 games in the season, clocking 3,027 minutes on the court., making 539 assists, 592 rebounds, 138 steals and 81 blocks.
The NBA All-Star player had an average of 30 points scored in 40.4 minutes played per game in the 2007-08 season. That was his second-highest points scored per game in a season. He also recorded a field goal percentage of .484, making 21.9 field goal attempts, and finding the net 10.6 times from the field per game.
#4 2017-18 - 2,251 points
In the 2017-18 season, LeBron James registered a career-high 82 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his final season with the Cavaliers, he scored 2,251 points scored, and registered the second-best number of points scored per game (34 points) in the playoffs.
King James had an average of 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game during the season. He clocked 3026 minutes on the court, and recorded a field goal percentage of .542.
James netted 857 points from the field in 1,580 attempts. He made the highest number of assists in a season in the 2017-18, with 747. He also made 709 rebounds, 612 defensive rebounds, 71 blocks and 116 steals.