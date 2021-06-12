5 highest scoring teams in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far

Halfway through the 2021 NBA playoffs, several teams have had decent postseason campaigns. The goal in a basketball game is to outscore the opponent team, which most teams have done efficiently.

The NBA playoffs are always a tense affair, making most teams play with caution. The conscious effort to reduce turnovers and convert with every possession can make teams less explosive than they are in the regular season.

While some offenses have performed way below expectations, others have been brave enough to maintain their aggressiveness. LeBron James and the LA Lakers were an example of an underperforming offense in the 2021 NBA playoffs, despite the team being no. 1 in defensive rating. Their meekness in offense led to their elimination, as they were sent packing by the Phoenix Suns in six games.

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest-scoring teams so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#5 Memphis Grizzlies - 115 PPG

Ja Morant (#12) of the Memphis Grizzlies

Making their first playoff appearance in four years, the Memphis Grizzlies have benefitted from the brilliance of Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks. It been an arduous journey to the playoffs for the Grizzlies, as they had to overcome the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament to guarantee their postseason appearance.

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies maintained their imperious shooting form in the NBA playoffs. Many expected fatigue to play a role in their performance, as they finished the play-in tournament and started the playoffs on the road. But the team was not deterred and took the game to the opposition.

Although the Utah Jazz ended their playoff run in Game 5, the Memphis Grizzlies put up good numbers on the board. They bowed out of the 2021 NBA playoffs recording 115 points per game.

#4 Brooklyn Nets - 117.5 PPG

Kevin Durant (#7) and Kyrie Irving (#11) of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets finished the regular season ranked first in offensive rating. The power trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant was expected to decimate every opponent in the NBA playoffs.

However, the team has not been the most effective in offense during the postseason. Harden's injury has also played a significant role in the team's reduced efficacy in offense. The Nets currently have a 2-1 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference semi-finals.

While the Brooklyn Nets were expected to continue their regular-season offensive dominance in the playoffs, the team is yet to find the perfect synergy. They have played eight games so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs, registering 117.5 points per game.

#3 Portland Trail Blazers - 119.5 PPG

Damian Lillard (#0_ and CJ McCollum (#3) of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers exited the 2021 NBA playoffs, scoring 119.5 points per game in six playoff outings. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were responsible for their elimination in the first round.

Damian Lillard was the spark in the Trail Blazers' offense, registering record-breaking numbers. Unfortunately, his solo performances were not enough to help his team edge out the Nuggets. So far in the 2021 NBA playoffs, only the Portland Trail Blazers have forced double overtime.

#2 Utah Jazz - 120.9 PPG

Donovan Mitchell (#45) and Royce O'Neale (#23) of the Utah Jazz

Since Donovan Mitchell returned from injury in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Utah Jazz are a perfect 6-0. He has been a game-changer for the Jazz, averaging 32.7 points in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

DONOVAN MITCHELL🔥



GM1: 45 PTS, 6 3PT, 53% FG

GM2: 37 PTS, 6 3PT, 52% FGpic.twitter.com/m63w8k5UPo — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 11, 2021

Mitchell's presence has bolstered the Jazz's attack, resulting in the team registering 120.9 points per game. The Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1 and are currently 2-0 up against the LA Clippers.

#1 Philadelphia 76ers - 123.6 PPG

Matisse Thybulle (#22), Shake Milton (#18) and Joel Embiid (#21) of the Philadelphia 76ers

Led by Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have been clinical in offense so far in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He is leading the team in scoring (28.9 PPG) and has been productive in the paint from beyond the arc as well as from the charity line.

While the Philadelphia 76ers' defense deserves more of the plaudits, their offense has been equally impressive. After putting up 127 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, the 76ers are averaging 123.6 points per game after eight games in this year's playoffs.

Edited by BH