5 highest-scoring triple-doubles of Ben Simmons' career

Ben Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers organization and hopes to be traded to have a team built around him. Even though the last time Simmons was on an NBA court, he did not play his best game, he is still a three-time All-Star, two-time All-Defense, and one-time All-NBA caliber player.

Ben Simmons is a 6’11” playmaking point guard who is one of the best overall defenders in the game. His lack of shooting and aggressiveness in the paint is problematic, but it is remarkable when you get the best out of Simmons. Simmons can turn into a triple-double machine and has already had some high-scoring triple-double performances.

#5 Ben Simmons 25/15/11 vs. Golden State Warriors March 2, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons against Golden State Warriors

In a game against arguably one of the best NBA teams assembled, Ben Simmons went off for 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Philadelphia 76ers lost by just three points, 120-117, on a night when Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and DeMarcus Cousins combined for 87 points. Joel Embiid did miss this game, but the 76ers still had Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.

Simmons took just 15 shots, making 10 of them, while also going 5-6 from the free-throw line. On top of that, he added three steals from the defensive end. Without Embiid, Simmons was asked to play as the center, which helped with his big rebounding performance. 15 rebounds tied Simmons' second-best rebounding night.

However, Simmons did not play a perfect game. He finished the game with nine turnovers and a +/- of -11. Out of Simmons' top five scoring games, this was the only game in which he had more than three turnovers.

#4 Ben Simmons 26/12/10 vs. Los Angeles Clippers February 11, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons drives in on Los Angeles Clippers defense

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103, as Ben Simmons was tied for the most points on the team. Simmons only took 22 shots to get is 26 points while also going 2-3 from the free-throw line. Adding in the 12 rebounds and 10 assists helped the 76ers against a Clippers team that was one of the best teams in the NBA.

Simmons was not as dominant as he usually is on the defensive end, only having one steal. He did have to face up against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, which will be a tough matchup for any defender. George only scored 11 points, so Simmons did his job on that end.

