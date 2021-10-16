5 highest-scoring triple-doubles of James Harden’s career

Since being traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets in the 2012-13 season, James Harden has been on a scoring tear, the likes of which the NBA has rarely seen before. In three years with OKC, the Beard had a pedestrian average of 12.96 points. Since moving out of the shadows of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, he has scored an average of 29.3 points, punctuated by three scoring titles.

James Harden is not just a one-trick pony, though. He has amassed a total of 58 triple-doubles, which is just one shy of Larry Bird’s 59 to tie the latter for seventh spot on the all-time career triple-doubles list. Among active players, only Russell Westbrook, the career leader with a mind-boggling 184, and LeBron James have more triple-doubles than Harden.

Of all the players on the career triple-double list, James Harden is arguably the most prolific scorer ever. He is a scoring machine who can effortlessly fill up the scoresheet in a variety of ways. His step-back jumper, which is practically unguardable, has been imitated by many in the NBA. No one, though, is anywhere close to the efficiency and volume of his trademark shot.

With Kyrie Irving potentially out for the rest of the season, the NBA could yet see another brilliant triple-double run by James Harden that is accentuated by his impressive scoring prowess.

Here’s a look at the five highest-scoring triple-doubles in James Harden’s career in the NBA:

#5 Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets (March 30, 2019)

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets

The hard-charging, fast and young Sacramento Kings headed to the Target Center to face James Harden and the Houston Rockets. Unknowingly at that time, they would be part of Harden's history as the All-Star guard tallied 50 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Houston to a win.

The 50-point triple-double explosion was the fifth of his career and the most by any player in the NBA. Harden is joined by Russell Westbrook, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players with more than one 50-point triple-doubles.

The game was a seesaw battle before Harden made 10 crucial points in the fourth quarter to win it for the Rockets. The Beard’s 50-point eruption was on alert midway through the first half as he dropped 31 of his 50 points in that period to guide Mike D’Antoni’s team early on.

#4 Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets (December 13, 2018)

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers

James Harden’s stat line in the game was an exhilarating 50 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists performance. The game against the Los Angeles Lakers was memorable because it was against LeBron James and Harden completed his triple-double in only 35 minutes of basketball masterclass.

In 35 minutes of action, James Harden hit 14-26 of his field-goal attempts and an insane 18-19 trips to the free-throw line. 31 of the 50 points were scattered in the second half of that game. 17 of the 31 were dropped in the fourth quarter to show Harden’s clutch plays.

