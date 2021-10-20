Kevin Durant has cemented his status as the best player in the NBA, especially after his heroics in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Brooklyn Nets star is expected to lead his side to a championship win this year but will have to continue to play at the same level that he has been performing at for the last year.

5 highest-scoring triple-doubles of Kevin Durant's NBA career

Durant has racked up a decent number of triple-doubles in his career, and in this article, we list his 5 highest scoring triple-doubles.

#5 OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers, 2014

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant celebrates a bucket

In a 103-91 win for the OKC Thunder over Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013-14 NBA season, Kevin Durant showed out with a 32 point triple-double, getting 14 rebounds and 10 assists on the night. He was extremely efficient from the field, making 12 out of 17 field goal attempts. Kevin Durant had significant help from power forward Serge Ibaka, who scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers replied with two decent performances from James Anderson and Evan Turner, but the duo couldn't power their side to a win over the stacked OKC Thunder.

#4 Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder, 2013

Brooklyn Nets leaders Kevin Durant and James Harden

In a game against the Kevin Love-era Minnesota Timberwolves, Kevin Durant put in a complete offensive display, registering a stat line of 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. He was also dominant on the defensive side of the ball, tallying 4 steals and 4 blocks, completely outplaying the Timberwolves himself.

Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka chipped in with 19 points and 15 points each, while back-up point guard Reggie Jackson came from the bench to score 18 points. The OKC Thunder ended up winning the game by a 10 point margin, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-103.

The Timberwolves put up a good fight as Kevin Martin and Nikola Pekovic scored 24 and 22 points, respectively. Kevin Love also had a decent game with 16 points and 12 rebounds, albeit it came in a losing cause.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kevin Durant had a HISTORIC performance against the Bucks in Game 5 🔥49 point triple-double in 48 minutes. Kevin Durant had a HISTORIC performance against the Bucks in Game 5 🔥49 point triple-double in 48 minutes. https://t.co/aUwBnNHcyt

