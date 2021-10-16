5 highest-scoring triple-doubles of Luka Doncic's career

Luka Doncic is easily one of the best European talents in the NBA. He has elevated his game to the next level, and made the Dallas Mavericks an impressive team in the West. His ability to make shots look effortless and produce clutch shots make him one of the most exciting players to watch.

In his three-year NBA career, Doncic has had many big, game-altering performances. The Slovenian is also proficient in recording triple-doubles.

During his impressive stint with the Mavs thus far, Doncic has had 36 triple-doubles to his name already. For a youngster aged 22, these feats are impressive, but that's what Doncic is all about. On that note, here's a look at five of the highest-scoring triple-doubles in Luka Doncic's NBA career:

#5 Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks (January 6, 2020)

Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic had a phenomenal 2019-20 season. In his sophomore year, the Slovenian was key for the Mavericks. He had many high scoring games throughout the course of the season. In one such game against the Chicago Bulls, Doncic put up stellar numbers.

He scored 38 points on 58% from the field. However, his impact on the game didn't stop there, as he also recorded 11 rebounds and ten assists. The magical performance from Doncic helped the Mavs to a stunning 118-110 win over the Chicago Bulls.

#4 Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks (January 4, 2020)

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets

Luka Doncic was impeccable in January 2020. He averaged 28.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 8.1 APG.

In the 14 games he played that month, Doncic recorded three triple-doubles. In one such game against the Hornets in January, he scored 39 points on 43.7% shooting. He also stepped up at the other end of the floor, recording 12 rebounds, ten of them being defensive boards.

Doncic had ten dimes on the night and looked to have done enough to lead the Mavs to a win. However, his efforts went in vain, as Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham combined for 56 points to take a 123-120 win on the night.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav