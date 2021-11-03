5 highest steals games in LeBron James' career

LeBron James is one of the best basketball players in the world, despite playing his 19th season. There is no doubt James is one of the greatest players in the history of the game. He's also one of the few players who has the right to be called the greatest of all time.

LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time NBA MVP. The Akron-native is also a 17-time All-Star, three-time All-Star Game MVP and the 2004 Rookie of the Year.

The only thing missing from his resume is the Defensive Player of the Year Award. James came closest to winning the award in 2013, when he came in second behind Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies. Nevertheless, James is a great defender, with six All-Defensive Team selections.

"Marc [Gasol] has my Defensive Player of the Year trophy at his house but, that's not here or there."

On that note, here's a look at the five games of LeBron James' career where he recorded the most steals.

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers (Nov. 29, 2004) - 6 steals

LeBron James dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fresh from winning the Rookie of the Year Award, LeBron James proved that he was on his way to greatness in his second season. In a game against the LA Clippers on Nov. 29, 2004, James recorded his first six-steals game.

In addition to the six steals, a personal record at the time, James had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 47.4% from the field. But that wasn't enough, as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Clippers 94-82.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers ended up with the L, but this game proved that The King's breakout was imminent. He would also record a total of ten games with six steals or more.

#4 Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks (Jan. 7, 2011) - 6 steals

LeBron James shooting the ball as a member of the Miami Heat.

LeBron James joined the Miami Heat in the summer of 2010. In Miami, James elevated his game even further, and established himself as one of the greatest to ever do it. He also won his first two NBA championships and two NBA MVPs with the Heat.

In one game in 2011, James recorded six steals in a 101-95 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He also added 26 points, ten rebounds and five assists. He made the key play of the game, forcing a turnover, and passing the ball to Carlos Arroyo to seal the win.

