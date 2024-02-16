5 hilarious NBA memes spawned from 2023-24 season, including 'Send da video'

The NBA has not only provided a great source of entertainment for fans throughout the years, but it has also produced several NBA memes in recent years. Hoops fans who also frequent the internet have become quite talented at turning viral moments into jokes for everyone else to enjoy.

The 2023-24 season hasn't been any different as fans have taken even serious moments and turned them into hilarious memes. Here are some of the funniest ones this season.

5 hilarious NBA memes spawned from the 2023-24 season

#1, Subscribe to the pooooood

Patrick Beverley's podcast with Adam Ferrone is becoming one of the most popular shows by an active NBA player. It has 235,000 subscribers on YouTube alone, but gaining more wouldn't hurt.

In a moment that has since become a meme, Pat Bev took the time to promote his podcast after the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Charlotte Hornets in their Feb. 9 matchup. As he was walking off the court after a postgame interview, Pat Bev said "Subscribe to the pooooood" into the microphone, much to the fans' delight.

#2, Darvin Ham's clipboard

The LA Lakers are one of the most frustrated fanbases this season. They were hoping their team would be one of the top teams in the Western Conference but the Lakers have instead remained outside of the top six.

Many of the franchise's fans blame coach Darvin Ham and have decided to turn him into an NBA meme. Someone took a photo of him holding the clipboard and added the words "I have no idea what I'm doing" to illustrate how well the fans think he's done as a coach.

#3, Send da video

Anthony Edwards has not only been one of the league's fastest rising stars this season, but he also became a source for one of the most popular NBA memes, albeit unintentionally.

Earlier this season, screenshots of DMs between Ant and a woman whom he allegedly got pregnant were leaked. During the exchange, the Minnesota Timberwolves star repeatedly asked the woman to "Send da video."

The phrase has since turned into an NBA meme and was even photoshopped to make it look like he wore it on a shirt.

#4, Gregg Popovich on Wemby vs. Embiid matchup

The Jan. 22 matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers was highly anticipated as rookie Victor Wembanyama battled MVP Joel Embiid for the first time.

Before the clash between the two big men took place, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich joked with the media about their game plan to stop Embiid. According to Coach Pop, they were "going to hammer his ass."

Pop's game plan did not work as Embiid ended up dropping a career-high 70 points. While it did not pan out for the Spurs, Pop's statement ended up becoming a popular NBA meme.

#5 That brother needs help

Draymond Green's lengthy suspension earlier this season has spawned plenty of NBA memes. From him and Steve Kerr crying together to Green contemplating retirement, the whole situation was a gold mine for memes.

Perhaps the funniest one though, didn't even come from Green. Fans took a comment made by Jusuf Nurkic, whom Green infamously punched, leading to the suspension, and have turned it into one of the most hilarious NBA memes.

That comment was "I feel like that brother needs help," which Nurkic said in the postgame news conference after the punch.