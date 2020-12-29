5 most iconic commercials featuring NBA legend LeBron James

There is little doubt that LeBron James is one of the best basketball players who has graced the NBA during its rich and illustrious history.

The 4-time champion and 4-time MVP, who is in his 18th year in the competition, will look to win his fifth NBA championship with the LA Lakers in the ongoing 2020-21 NBA season.

Considering his global appeal, LeBron James has appeared in countless commercials over the years. On that note, let us have a look at some of his most iconic commercials.

Five most iconic commercials featuring LeBron James

LeBron James has featured in innumerable iconic advertisements and commercials that are forever etched into NBA fans’ memories. Without further ado, let's take look at five of the most iconic commercials featuring LeBron James.

18-year-old LeBron James’ best highlights from the 2003 NBA Summer League!

#1 Nike- “Together”

There is little doubt that the most iconic LeBron James commercial is Nike’s “Together,” which came out in 2014 when the player was plying his trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The commercial featured all of LeBron James' Cavaliers teammates, which included Kyrie Irving.

Although the advertisement was about sneakers, it ended up giving an awe-inspiring portrayal of how much the Cavaliers team and LeBron James meant for the city of Cleveland. There is little doubt that Nike’s 'Together' is the best ever commercial that James has featured in till now.

#2 Nike - Pressure

Nike’s 'Pressure' is one of the first commercials that featured LeBron James. The commercial, that came out in 2003, traced the player's journey from being a kid in Akron to becoming one of the biggest superstars the NBA has ever seen.

It is a hilarious commercial, in which Lebron James ends up mocking the idea of him ever freezing up due to 'pressure'.

In the advertisement, an 18-year old LeBron James can be seen having the last laugh while his critics and the world wait with bated breath to see whether he would succeed.

#3 Nike - Chalk

Nike’s iconic 'Chalk' commercial came out in 2008 and ended up forever immortalizing LeBron James’s iconic pre-match ritual.

Through the first half of his career, LeBron James had a habit of doing the iconic chalk toss that later became a gesture he became globally recognized for.

Nike’s 'Chalk' commercial is another one of LeBron James’ most iconic appearances on television and is one of the most chill-inducing advertisements that the player has ever featured in.

#4 Nike - Training day

LeBron James is one of the most iconic and well respected athletes in the world, and his ability to bring people together has never been in doubt.

In Nike’s 'Training day' commercial, LeBron James can be seen cycling with a group of people who come out together and follow the player as he goes about on a cycling workout.

The commercial illustrates LeBron James as a truly global icon who has the ability to unite people, who follow in his footsteps and join him in a light-hearted workout.

It came out in 2013 and is one of the most memorable ones that have featured Lebron James until now.

#5 Nike - Swimming Pool

LeBron James has featured in quite a few hilarious commercials over the years, most notably the Sprite commercials, which are recognized as some of the funniest ones to feature an NBA star.

In this regard, Nike’s 'Swimming Pool' commercial which came out in 2006 is perhaps one of the funniest ever portrayals of the NBA superstar.

The player's comic timing and acting skills were on full display, as he hilariously played a bunch of different roles in the commercial.