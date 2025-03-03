5 ideal landing spots for LaMelo Ball as NBA teams re-evaluate trade prospects after Luka Doncic blockbuster deal

  • home icon
By Miguel de Guzman
Modified Mar 03, 2025 22:26 GMT
NBA: Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn
5 ideal landings spots for LaMelo Ball this summer (Photo credits: IMAGN)

Even promising young stars like LaMelo Ball no longer seem untouchable after the league-shattering Luka Doncic trade. In fact, according to NBA Insider Michael Scotto, the Charlotte Hornets point guard might be on the move this summer as teams could get bolder in trying to acquire stars via trade.

Ball is only 23 years old and has looked like a top-tier talent when he is healthy. Any win-now team could benefit from adding a facilitator and elite scorer like him. However, he also has a $203 million contract. Any team wishing to acquire him must navigate around his massive deal.

Here are some potential landing spots for Ball.

Five ideal landing spots for Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball

#1 Phoenix Suns

LaMelo Ball (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
Phoenix Suns has found success with an elite point guard running the show. Pairing LaMelo Ball in the backcourt with Devin Booker could dominate the West, provided the right pieces surround them.

The Suns don't have many picks to offer, but they do have other assets. Kevin Durant could reportedly be traded. Additionally, they could manufacture a scenario where Bradley Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause.

#2 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets (Photo credits: IMAGN)
The Brooklyn Nets require a superstar to build around. They have the cap space and a collection of draft picks they can dispose of to secure that star. As such, trading for Ball this summer is possible for the Nets, provided the Hornets make him available.

Brooklyn is already a big-market franchise that can lure stars. Adding Ball into that equation just makes them all the more attractive as a destination.

#3 Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
The Orlando Magic lack a true facilitator to possibly elevate them to the next level. Jalen Suggs, as talented as he is, is not a playmaker. If the Magic decide to secure a point guard that could set up Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, Ball is someone to consider. Orlando possesses a handful of draft picks and promising assets.

#4 Miami Heat

Miami Heat (Photo credits: IMAGN)
The Miami Heat need a superstar leader to propel them back into contender status. Ball could be that superstar, provided the Heat make the right moves.

Miami could swap Ball with one-time All-Star Tyler Herro. Herro might be available, as he was included in the discussions for Damian Lillard. Additionally, they have several future first-rounders that could sweeten the deal.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (Photo credits: IMAGN)
If the Milwaukee Bucks underachieve again this season, they should consider moving on from their aging roster. Lillard is a talented scorer with unlimited range but also turns 35 in July.

Landing Ball won't be easy, as the Bucks do not have many picks to offer. However, the idea of a Ball setting up Giannis Antetokounmpo could be enticing. By acquiring Ball, the Bucks could also set themselves up to remain as contenders for the foreseeable future.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
