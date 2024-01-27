5 ideal landing spots for Royce O'Neale before the NBA trade deadline amid Nets rumors

Royce O'Neale has continued to prove that he's a player who can seamlessly integrate with a championship contender while filling a valuable role. His 3-point % isn't enough to put him among the league's best, and he isn't a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Still, he's proven to be a quality 3&D player.

As we approach the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline on February 8th, several teams approach the 30-year-old. On the heels of a report from the New York Post, let's look at five teams who have shown an interest in O'Neale.

Five potential landing spots for Royce O'Neale

#5: Minnesota Timberwolves

While the Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record in the NBA and also boast the best defensive rating in the league, they struggle offensively. Currently, the team ranks 19th for offensive efficiency.

A solid spot-up shooter who can also slash efficiently, Royce O'Neale could be a great piece to bolster the Timberwolves' roster.

#4: Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have struggled in Tyrese Haliburton's absence, falling to sixth in the Eastern Conference. While they boast the best offensive rating in the league, much of that comes from Haliburton's facilitating.

Should the team look to make moves before the trade deadline, they could add a slashing threat and three-point threat in O'Neale. At the same time, his defense would help improve their 26th-best defensive rating.

#3: Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are on a quest to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals. Despite that, they lost some key contributors, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green.

Given that, Royce O'Neale could be the perfect fit when looking to address some of the losses the team suffered after their championship win. The question, of course, is whether the Nuggets are willing to meet the asking price.

#2: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been on a roller-coaster ride this season, thriving at times while struggling at others. Despite some promising off-season acquisitions, this year's success has depended on Kyrie Irving's availability.

With the Mavericks currently sitting in 8th place in the West, the team could bolster their reserves by adding Royce O'Neale. Much like Grant Williams provides 3&D services for the starting group, O'Neale could do the same for the bench.

#1: Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks sit in a unique spot. Although they've shown that they can compete with the best of the best, the team still sits four games behind the first-place Boston Celtics.

With the 19th-best defense in the league, Royce O'Neale's services in Milwaukee would center on the defensive end of the court. At the same time, he could also help the team maintain its third-best offensive rating.

As we rapidly approach the February 8th trade deadline, more and more teams will look to be active on the trade market. With contenders eager to improve and teams on the verge of missing the postseason wanting to turn things around, it's an exciting time for the NBA.

Royce O'Neale can be a glue player who can plug into virtually any system and make an impact. It's no wonder his name has emerged in trade talks. The question is, will teams meet the Nets' asking price?

