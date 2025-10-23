5 Impossible Plays Victor Wembanyama Executed on Stunning Season Debut

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:27 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
5 Impossible Plays Victor Wembanyama Executed on Stunning Season Debut. [photo: Imagn]

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama sizzled in his season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Wemby already had 31 points after the third quarter, which included several incredible plays that had even the pro-Mavericks crowd appreciating. The Frenchman showed why he could become the NBA's biggest star.

Wembanyama’s 7-foot-5 frame, mobility and mind-boggling skills make him a walking highlight reel. Against the Mavericks, he had multiple sequences that had basketball fans in disbelief.

5 Victor Wembanyama plays that even Mavericks fans appreciated

#5. Victor Wembanyama casually swats Anthony Davis’ high-arching shot

Early in the first quarter, Anthony Davis sealed Spurs forward Harrison Barnes deep in the paint. The undersized Barnes had no chance of stopping the bigger and stronger Davis, who was aware of Wembanyama lurking behind.

AD hoisted a high-arching shot only for Wemby to casually block. Davis complained that it was goal-tending, but replays showed Wemby made a legal play.

#4. Wemby shakes rim with tomahawk dunk

The highly anticipated Wembanyama-Cooper Flagg matchup finally happened at the halfway point of the first quarter. Wemby hesitated to survey the Mavs’ defense before aggressively driving into the teeth of the defense.

Anthony Davis, knowing he was beaten, gave a half-hearted attempt to slap the ball before the Frenchman shook the rim with a tomahawk slam.

#4. Victor Wembanyama catches lob from Stephon Castle for a reverse dunk

Midway through the defensive battle in the second quarter, the Spurs turned a Mavericks miss into an attack. Wembanyama raced past Dwight Powell to the Spurs’ end of the court before catching Castle’s well-timed lob.

Wemby slowed down a bit before slamming the ball with a reverse dunk. The Frenchman had to duck a little bit to prevent his head from hitting the rim.

#2. Spurs center takes on Mavs frontline for up-and-under dunk

With roughly two minutes left in the second quarter, Victor Wembanyama seized up P.J. Washington’s defense. Cooper Flagg arrived to help contain Wemby, but the 7-foot-5 center gave a pump fake that fooled Washington. Once Washington jumped, he drove straight to the rim, where Anthony Davis’ desperate foul could not stop him.

Wembanyama rocked the ball before executing an up-and-under dunk that had the Spurs role players on their feet.

#1. Victor Wembanyama swats Dereck Lively before capping play with 4-point play

The most impressive sequence for the Frenchman happened three minutes into the third quarter. First, he emphatically rejected Dereck Lively’s sky-high floater before a crossover left Lively flailing. Once P.J. Washington provided help defense, Wembanyama deftly stepped back to drain a 3-pointer against Lively’s outstretched hands.

The Spurs center made the bonus free throw to complete the 4-point play.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
