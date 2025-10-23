5 Impossible Plays Victor Wembanyama Executed on Stunning Season Debut

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama sizzled in his season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Wemby already had 31 points after the third quarter, which included several incredible plays that had even the pro-Mavericks crowd appreciating. The Frenchman showed why he could become the NBA's biggest star.Wembanyama’s 7-foot-5 frame, mobility and mind-boggling skills make him a walking highlight reel. Against the Mavericks, he had multiple sequences that had basketball fans in disbelief.5 Victor Wembanyama plays that even Mavericks fans appreciated#5. Victor Wembanyama casually swats Anthony Davis’ high-arching shotEarly in the first quarter, Anthony Davis sealed Spurs forward Harrison Barnes deep in the paint. The undersized Barnes had no chance of stopping the bigger and stronger Davis, who was aware of Wembanyama lurking behind.AD hoisted a high-arching shot only for Wemby to casually block. Davis complained that it was goal-tending, but replays showed Wemby made a legal play.#4. Wemby shakes rim with tomahawk dunkThe highly anticipated Wembanyama-Cooper Flagg matchup finally happened at the halfway point of the first quarter. Wemby hesitated to survey the Mavs’ defense before aggressively driving into the teeth of the defense.Anthony Davis, knowing he was beaten, gave a half-hearted attempt to slap the ball before the Frenchman shook the rim with a tomahawk slam.#4. Victor Wembanyama catches lob from Stephon Castle for a reverse dunkMidway through the defensive battle in the second quarter, the Spurs turned a Mavericks miss into an attack. Wembanyama raced past Dwight Powell to the Spurs’ end of the court before catching Castle’s well-timed lob.Wemby slowed down a bit before slamming the ball with a reverse dunk. The Frenchman had to duck a little bit to prevent his head from hitting the rim.#2. Spurs center takes on Mavs frontline for up-and-under dunkWith roughly two minutes left in the second quarter, Victor Wembanyama seized up P.J. Washington’s defense. Cooper Flagg arrived to help contain Wemby, but the 7-foot-5 center gave a pump fake that fooled Washington. Once Washington jumped, he drove straight to the rim, where Anthony Davis’ desperate foul could not stop him.Wembanyama rocked the ball before executing an up-and-under dunk that had the Spurs role players on their feet.#1. Victor Wembanyama swats Dereck Lively before capping play with 4-point playThe most impressive sequence for the Frenchman happened three minutes into the third quarter. First, he emphatically rejected Dereck Lively’s sky-high floater before a crossover left Lively flailing. Once P.J. Washington provided help defense, Wembanyama deftly stepped back to drain a 3-pointer against Lively’s outstretched hands. The Spurs center made the bonus free throw to complete the 4-point play.