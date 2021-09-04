5 incredible facts about LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets super teams heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets have put together two of the most dominant rosters of all time ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. The cross-conference rivals are favorites to reach the NBA Finals, and battle it out for the championship.

Both teams comfortably fit into the bracket of a 'super team' due to the exceptional talent at their disposal. The two were favorites to meet in the finals last year, had it not been for injuries plaguing both the rosters.

This time, the LA Lakers will be led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will rely heavily on Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Most of these players have had their histories of being teammates or fierce rivals over the years.

The trios will be supported by some of the most high-profile veterans in the league, most of whom are chasing the first NBA championship win of their careers. The formation of these two rosters has seen some jaw-dropping facts pop up.

On that note, here's a look at five of the most incredible ones regarding the two super teams.

#5 Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers have 11 All-Stars from the 2015 NBA All-Star game

Lebron James in action during the NBA All-Star Game 2015

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, as mentioned earlier, have signed some of the most high-profile veterans this offseason. Most of them regularly earned All-Star selections in their careers a few years back.

In 2015, 11 players across both teams played the All-Star game. The Brooklyn Nets' present team accounts for six of them - Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin.

If the Nets sign LaMarcus Aldridge, BK and LA would combine for 11 All-Stars from 2015



▪ Kevin Durant

▪ LeBron James

▪ James Harden

▪ Anthony Davis

▪ Kyrie Irving

▪ Russell Westbrook

▪ Carmelo Anthony

▪ Blake Griffin

▪ LaMarcus Aldridge

▪ Marc Gasol

Paul Millsap

Meanwhile, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Marc Gasol are the current LA Lakers players to have featured in that All-Star game.

#4 LA Lakers signing eight players aged 32 or more this offseason are the most by a team in NBA history

LA Lakers introduce Russell Westbrook.

The LA Lakers' roster has garnered mixed reactions from fans and analysts. Despite the level of talent they possess, there are concerns about their average roster age, which is roughly 32 years. With DeAndre Jordan expected to sign with the franchise, the Lakers will have a total of 11 players aged 30 or more next season.

DeAndre Jordan's signing will also mean the LA Lakers will have signed eight players aged 32 or more this offseason. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it would be the most by any team in NBA history.

If DeAndre Jordan signs with the Lakers, they will have added 8 players age 32 or older this offseason:



Carmelo Anthony

Russell Westbrook

Dwight Howard

Wayne Ellington

Trevor Ariza

Kent Bazemore

Rajon Rondo

DeAndre Jordan



That is the most in a single offseason in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/4300Pea7QO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 3, 2021

The LA Lakers seem confident in their roster, though, and will hope to put on a show next season and win a record 18th NBA championship.

