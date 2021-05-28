5 Individual NBA playoff records that can be broken this season

The NBA playoffs have finally commenced and they have not disappointed. Madison Square Garden is creating a deafening wall of sound while the Dallas Mavericks are showing they mean business by taking a 2-0 lead over the LA Clippers on the road.

On Wednesday night, we witnessed Grizzlies guard Ja Morant go off for 47 points - which was the most by any player aged 21 or younger in NBA playoff history. It certainly won't be the only playoff record broken this year. Having said that, let's take a look at 5 records that could be broken this year.

#1 Youngest player to score 50 points in an NBA playoff game

Memphis Grizzlies youngster Ja Morant was on fire this week against the Jazz

The first NBA playoffs record that could be broken this year is that of 'the youngest player to score 50 points in a playoff game'. Currently, the record is held by former San Francisco Warriors player Rick Barry, who scored an incredible 55 points in a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1967 NBA Finals. He was 23 years and 21 days old at the time.

There are several candidates who could score 50 points at a younger age this year, including Ja Morant, Trae Young and Luka Doncic. Morant came narrowly closer on Wednesday night when he dropped 47 points on the Utah Jazz - a career-high for the Grizzlies star.

Being the youngest of this trio, Morant could have another opportunity at breaking the record next year if the Memphis Grizzlies qualify for the playoffs again.

#2 Most threes made by a player in an NBA playoff game

Klay Thompson once drained 11 threes in an NBA playoff game

Had the Golden State Warriors secured a playoff berth, we may well have seen this NBA playoff record broken by Steph Curry after his shooting performances throughout the campaign. Currently, it's his teammate, Klay Thompson, who holds the record with 11 threes made in one game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

Damian Lillard will fancy his chances of becoming the new record-holder. The Portland Trail Blazers guard poured in nine threes against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, eight of which came in the first half. He finished the game 9-16 from downtown but will feel that he could have had more. Only a handful of players have made 11 threes in a game - with Dame having achieved that figure on two occasions.

32 points & 8 threes in the first half for @dame_lillard pic.twitter.com/nbKtfmLkAL — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 25, 2021

#3 Most points scored in a half

LA Clippers leader Kawhi Leonard

Although the LA Clippers are facing a first-round exit against the Dallas Mavericks, their leader Kawhi Leonard has been electric in the series so far. In game 2 on Tuesday night, the 29 year old shot lights out in the first half and finished with 30 points heading into the locker room. He made 10-14 field goal attempts, 3 threes and shot 7-8 from the free-throw line.

Kawhi Leonard is the first Clippers player with 30 points in a playoff half since the franchise moved to California in 1978-79. pic.twitter.com/yzDFTpTIFx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 26, 2021

Although it was an incredible feat, he would've had to score 10 more points to break the current NBA playoff record for most points in a half. That record is held by former Golden State Warriors guard Eric Floyd, who scored 39 points in the first 24 minutes of play against the Lakers back in 1987.

Aside from Leonard, there are plenty of NBA players who could break this record in the 2021 playoffs. Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Damian Lillard have all averaged over 35 points in their opening two games and it would just take one special effort for them to break the record.

#4 Most steals in an NBA playoff game

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson

That's one of the hardest NBA playoff records to break. Allen Iverson is currently the record holder - after he grabbed 10 steals in a game against the Orlando Magic in 1999. That is a staggering number, particularly for a postseason game, and there are few players who can claim to have grabbed double-digit steals in any matchup.

Only three active NBA players have done so in the regular season - T.J. McConnell, Draymond Green and Lou Williams. While both McConnell and Green are not in the playoffs, Williams will likely not see enough minutes to achieve the feat. Therefore, we could see somebody new break their own career-high for steals and the record simultaneously.

The likes of Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson could have a chance after grabbing six steals in game 1 of his side's matchup against the Jazz on Wednesday. Both James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are serial pinchers of the ball and may also have a shot at the record.

#5 Most points scored in an NBA playoff game

NBA legend Michael Jordan

There is no way we can get through a list of NBA playoff records without mentioning the greatest of all time - Michael Jordan. He currently holds the record for most points in a postseason matchup after putting up 63 points against the Boston Celtics in 1986. Although he had the help of 2 overtime periods, it is still an incredible feat and one that could be broken.

Damian Lillard and James Harden have both recorded multiple 60+ point games in their careers, while Devin Booker once put up 70. They could all pose a threat to this record, as too could Donovan Mitchell, who has the most points in a playoff game of any current NBA player with 57 in last year's bubble.