5 of the most infamous controversies associated with the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been nothing but sensational in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Knicks outperformed everyone's expectations this season, clinching a playoff berth for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Tom Thibodeau, in his first year as the head coach of the New York Knicks, ended the season with a 41-31 record, earning the Knicks the position of 4th seed in the Eastern Conference.

5 controversies that rocked the basketball Mecca

Though the New York Knicks impressed everyone with their performances this year, especially the critics. There is no denying the fact that the controversies that took place before the 2020-21 NBA season made the New York Knicks the most unfavorable destination for NBA players.

5. Spike Lee's scuffle with security officials at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks superfan- Spike Lee

In March 2020, Oscar-winning writer-director Spike Lee got into a heated argument with security officials at MSG during a New York Knicks game. Video of the controversial incident was even circulated in the media.

The conflict came as a result of a new policy that the Knicks had issued which did not allow Lee to use the employee entrance. However, according to Lee, he had been using the same entrance for more than two decades and was a season ticket holder.

In an interview with ESPN's First Take, Spike Lee had this to say about the controversy:

"Once you leave a sporting arena, you can’t come back in. I’m not falling for the okay-doke. I’m coming back next year, but I’m done for the season, I'm being harassed by James Dolan. I don't know why."

The New York Knicks later addressed the issue with the following statement:

"The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a VIP entrance...is laughable."

New York Knicks Statement on Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/19JcvhFKO7 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 3, 2020

4. Charles Oakley's infamous arrest at the Garden

Charles Oakley, a former power forward for the New York Knicks

Charles Oakley played 10 NBA seasons for the New York Knicks and was known to be one of the best defenders on the team. In 2017, Oakley was involved in one of the most controversial incidents caught on camera at MSG.

Surreal Charles Oakley ejection, arrest stuns everyone from Doc Rivers to LeBron Jameshttps://t.co/RvqWzFaALK — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 9, 2017

The Knicks veteran got into an ugly altercation with some security officials at MSG during a match against the LA Clippers. This resulted in him being ejected from the arena following an arrest by the NYPD. Oakley was later charged with 3 counts that included misdemeanor assault and criminal trespassing.

Charles Oakley gives his side on what happened at MSG last night during NYK-LAC that led to his arrest https://t.co/enmJJJQufH — gianina thompson (@giaplusnina) February 9, 2017

3. Former New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing being treated like an outsider at MSG

New York Knicks veteran Patrick Ewing

Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing played 15 seasons for the New York Knicks, with his number even hanging in the rafters of MSG.

Ewing, the head coach of Georgetown, was at MSG for his team's match against Villanova. During which he was stopped several times by officials and asked to show his pass. This was surprising since the 11x NBA All-Star had spent over 15-years with the New York Knicks.

Patrick Ewing said the following while narrating the incident to reporters:

"I thought this was my building and I feel terrible that I'm getting stopped, accosted, asking for passes. Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am And I'm getting stopped. I can't move around this building like, I was, like, what the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden? I'm going to have to call Mr. Dolan and say geez, is my number in the rafters or what?"

2. Discord between Knicks fans and owner James L. Dolan

James L. Dolan owner of New York Knicks

NBA arenas have started opening to limited fan attendance this year due to the pandemic COVID19. There was an incident reported in March at MSG where a fan was asked to leave the Garden as he wore a t-shirt that had BAN DOLAN written on it.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. It was earlier reported during a Knicks game that there were a couple of fans who repeatedly chanted SELL THE TEAM.

This resulted in those fans being escorted out by security officials. Dolan has even gone on to ban fans for life for yelling at him to sell the team.

Dolan had this to say on the Michael Kay Show regarding the above-mentioned incident:

"The ban is only coming from the fact that we now have learned that he planned it. They were stalking me. You can't do that in Madison Square Garden. You are not allowed to stalk the owner and then confront him like that. Those particular guys had planned on making that video and selling it on TMZ."

1. An ugly incident involving a Knicks fan spitting on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game Two 2021 NBA Playoffs

Fans of the New York Knicks are known to be the loudest and most passionate when it comes to supporting their team, especially during home games at MSG.

This year, however, there was a certain section of fans who crossed the line. During Game 2 of the Knicks vs. Hawks, an ugly event was caught on camera that had a Knicks fan spit at Trae Young, who was part of the visiting team at the Garden.

This caused outrage among NBA players and organizations who demanded strict action be taken against fans who do not follow the code of conduct. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred.

The New York Knicks banned a fan indefinitely after spitting on former #Sooners guard Trae Young in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, the team announced Thursday. https://t.co/qlvZmjUdZc — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) May 27, 2021