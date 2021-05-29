5 injuries to players that impacted their teams' runs in the NBA Playoffs

It is not uncommon to witness injuries in the NBA, as players take to the court frequently and with high intensity. However, there are a few injuries that have impacted teams' winning runs and title hopes in the NBA playoffs.

So far in the 2021 NBA playoffs, there have been several situations where injuries have seemingly tipped the tie in favor of the opposing team. Chris Paul's injury in Game 1 has affected the Phoenix Suns' production and resulted in two losses against the LeBron James-led LA Lakers.

The NBA Finals ring is the highest achievement for an existing franchise. But several factors affect their performance, with injuries being the most noteworthy. An injury to the team's star player could demoralize other teammates and, by extension, reduce overall production.

Here are five devastating injuries to players that derailed their team's run in the NBA playoffs.

#5 Chris Paul's in Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals

The Houston Rockets were headed in the right direction in the Western Conference playoffs. That got derailed after Chris Paul sustained a hamstring strain late in Game 5 of the conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

Paul landed awkwardly after a crunch time bucket that guaranteed a win for the Houston Rockets. Despite leading 3-2, their NBA playoffs journey came to an end in Game 7. The Warriors went ahead to win the championship over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The unavailability of Chris Paul for Games 6 and 7 tipped the tie in favor of the Warriors. Although Chris Paul has played through some injuries in the NBA playoffs, this was not one he could manage and play through.

#4 Derrick Rose's ACL tear in the 2012 Eastern Conference first-round Game 1

Derrick Rose #4

Derrick Rose was the breakout star of the Chicago Bulls and was sensational in the league. Rose was the reigning MVP and helped his team reach the NBA playoffs despite playing only 39 games in the regular season.

On this day in 2012, Derrick Rose tore his ACL with 1:22 left in Game 1 of the first round.



The youngest MVP ever was 23 at the time.



Eight years later, D-Rose is averaging 18.1 PPG—the most since his injury. pic.twitter.com/VUJsZYPRI4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2020

The Bulls were favored to ease past the Sixers in the first round, but the guard tore his ACL driving to the hoop in Game 1 with under two minutes left. Questions were asked regarding why the guard was still in the game despite the Bulls having a commanding lead.

Rose's departure resulted in the Bulls' early exit in the 2012 NBA playoffs. The 76ers ended the series in Game 6 and progressed to the second round.

#3 Dirk Nowitzki's knee injury in the 2003 Western Conference Finals

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks

In 2003, Dirk Nowitzki led the Dallas Mavericks to their deepest run in the NBA playoffs since 1988, where they lost to the LA Lakers in the Conference Finals. The team was firing on all cylinders and getting gritty wins.

It all came to an end when they had to face the number one seeded San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, without Nowitzki.

Dirk sprained his knee in Game 3 of the series, which was tied 1-1. The Spurs took advantage, ended the series in Game 6 and proceeded to win the NBA playoffs championship.

#2 Kyrie Irving in the 2015 NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving #2

The Cleveland Cavaliers went into the 2015 NBA playoffs as huge favorites following their 53-29 run in the regular season to clinch the number one seed in the East. Things started to go badly after the Cavaliers lost Kevin Love in Game 1 of the first round.

“what if Kyrie Irving + Kevin Love never get hurt in the 2015 playoffs” https://t.co/Y85lJGTHzE — Damon J. Kecman (@DownWithDamon) March 19, 2020

Not fazed by Love's absence, the duo of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the team to a deep run in the NBA playoffs. However, a knee fracture in Game 1 overtime in the NBA Finals sidelined Irving for the rest of the series.

An inspired performance from James helped the Cavs get narrow wins and secure a 2-1 lead in the tie. However, it was too much of an ask for LeBron to carry the team against the star-studded Golden State Warriors. The Warriors won the championship in Game 6.

#1 Kendrick Perkins' knee injury in the 2010 NBA Finals

Kendrick Perkins #43 and Rajon Rondo #9 of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics and LA Lakers have struggled for dominance in the NBA playoffs as both teams are currently tied for the most championships. In 2010, the Celtics had an opportunity to win over the evenly matched Lakers but were derailed after Kendrick Perkins hurt his knee early in Game 6.

As a result, the Celtics lost a 3-2 series lead as the center missed the remainder of Game 6 and Game 7. Pau Gasol dominated the paint while veteran Kobe Bryant went lights out from the backcourt. It was perhaps one of the most impactful injuries on a team's run in NBA playoffs history.