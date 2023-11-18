5 instances where the LA Lakers resilience paid off

The LA Lakers have been a gritty unit since making new acquisitions last season ahead of the trade deadline.

After a dismal start to the season where they struggled to hit the .500 mark, they finished 43-39 and with a winning record — an achievement that seemed like a distant dream at this time last year.

Much of it has to be attributed to their grit and resilience in testing times. They may have been swept 4-0 by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, but what they did walk out with was respect considering how they had started.

The resiliency of the Lakers will be a lasting trait they will be remembered for, even if they end up trading away a few pieces by adding Zach LaVine to their ranks. This season, they might have a mixed record, but that hasn't dented the quality they have had since January.

The Lakers led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis have ensured they have kept the team in the hunt, and it's worked out fairly well.

With the team notching up a 107-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, here are five instances when LA and their players showcased grit and resilience that have paid off this season.

When the LA Lakers showed their resilience this season

#5 Austin Reaves' bounce-back game against the Miami Heat

Reaves started off the season struggling. His contributions in the first three games were 14, 10, and 5 points respectively.

The "overrated" and "pressure" murmurs began doing the rounds on social media. However, the shooting guard showed his class and versatility by dishing out 23 points in the loss against the Miami Heat.

Coupled with 10 rebounds and nine assists, Reaves upped the ante when Anthony Davis struggled with a hip injury. His contributions took LA within striking distance, but they eventually fell short 108-107.

#4 Cam Reddish shrugs off his poor start

Early-season shooting struggles put Cam Reddish in the same boat as Reaves, but since Nov. 10, when he was inserted into the starting lineup, he has looked like a different player. His strong showing against the Blazers a few days earlier didn't go unnoticed, as he led the scoring chart with 16 points in just the first half.

It was clear that Reddish lacked confidence heading into the season, but the shooting guard ensured that he battled for a starting spot in the lineup.

That meant working his way up by proving himself in critical situations during the game. This attitude further adds to why the Lakers have been successful in closing out tougher games.

#3 The Lakers' comeback win over the LA Clippers

The Lakers' comeback win over the LA Clippers was a strong statement that they weren't done until the last second.

The Clippers have dominated the last 11 years of the famed Hallway Rivalry, winning 36 of their 43 clashes. Tyronn Lue was a perfect 11-0 against the Lakers, only for his competition to decimate them after trailing them in the first half.

After what looked like the Clippers would take a 12th straight win, the Lakers rallied back, fighting a 19-point first-quarter deficit. The game went into overtime as the Clippers forced their way into the contest.

However, LeBron James and Austin Reaves sparked a 7-0 run in OT that helped them notch up a 130-125 win and snap their long losing streak.

#2 The Lakers took over against the Phoenix Suns in the In-Season Tournament

The Lakers' In-Season win against the Phoenix Suns saw a team desperate to prop up a win. They came into the matchup 3-5 before the clash. A startling change saw Reaves come off the bench and play a solid 35 minutes.

It was one of those games when James took over with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. There was help, as Anthony Davis notched up 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

D'Angelo Russell came in with 19 points and 9 assists, and Reaves was still key with 15 points and 7 assists. Reddish was the star, as he dished out 17 points that also included solid defense and the game-winning three.

#1 Anthony Davis shuts down the "soft" narrative

Anthony Davis' extensive injury history has critics slamming the Lakers big man, but the former NBA champion has been a force this season for LA.

He has been impressive at the defensive end, and his singular brilliance at that end has been instrumental in helping the team prop up wins.

This season, he's averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game. Four of his last five games have seen him record double-digit rebounds and a double-double to boot.

Despite battling a hip injury, the center has been active for the side, and that speaks volumes about the toughness he brings to the table.