Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Interesting Segments From Stephen Curry's Interview on the BS Podcast

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
42   //    17 Aug 2018, 21:28 IST

The 2010 New Yorker Festival: In Conversation With Malcolm Gladwell
The 2010 New Yorker Festival: In Conversation With Malcolm Gladwell

If you are a fan of the NBA and have scoured all the sports websites out there for quality basketball conversations, chances are that you've heard of a guy named Bill Simmons. He is, in my mind, the best sports podcaster in the business, and ran ESPN's Grantland blog for a long time before opening up his own publication, The Ringer.

Simmons has a great equation with most people within the NBA fraternity, and players like Kevin Durant, among others, have often used his Bill Simmons podcast to put themselves out there and express themselves.

In the dark, dreary days of the offseason when there is no match to rave about or check the highlights of, the Simmons podcast represents possibly the best opportunity to stay in tune with the life and times of the NBA fraternity.

Steph Curry was the latest guest on his podcast, which went live yesterday. Here are a few tidbits that stood out the most from it yesterday:

#1 The emergence of Golden State as contenders

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors
San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors

Simmons started his segment by recalling the last time he'd had a radio interview at length with Steph - back in 2013. He then went on to list all that Curry's achieved in the intervening period - first All-Star Game selection, MVP, a championship, the unanimous MVP run, the 73-9 record and blowing a 3-1 lead in the Finals before winning back-to-back titles in the last two seasons.

He then posed the question: "When did you realize this might happen? Was there a game or a stretch when you were like 'Holy s**t, we might actually win some titles.'?"

Now, as obvious even to casual onlookers, even Steph may not have anticipated the kind of success he's had in the last 5 seasons, and he said as much while marking the 2013 playoffs as the starting point of it all:

"It was somewhere around that 2013 season when it felt like we could win every game we showed up to, whether or not we had the experience. Jarrett Jack was an experienced, old head who was there around those times, and he brought that presence into the locker room."

"Our speed and talent got to the Spurs in the first two games, but they closed out that series with their experience. It was a real eye-opener."

Bill Simmons, like pretty much every basketball fan who follows the NBA rabidly, believes that Klay Thompson is the best man's man on the Warriors' roster, going on to say:

“Oh, that guy, he’s everybody’s favorite teammate. There will always be multiple choices. And with Klay [Thompson], it just seems like he’s everybody’s favorite teammate."

Curry replied in the affirmative: "100 percent. Even DeMarcus [Cousins] said it in his press conference. He doesn’t even play with Klay, besides in the Olympics two years ago, but he’s like, 'That’s my favorite guy already.' And he hasn’t spent a day in the Warriors locker room with us. But yeah, [Klay] has that presence that you need. He’s unique, for sure."

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Draymond Green
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
3 Reasons Why Players Dislike Steph Curry
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Scoring Games of Stephen Curry's Career
RELATED STORY
The real reason behind the Golden State dynasty
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Losses in Stephen Curry's career
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Stephen Curry is an anomaly unlike any...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kevin Durant is having a forgetful 2017...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that changed the NBA
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA schedule: 5 marquee matchups for the Golden...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with Most 3s in a Single Game in NBA...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Performances for Most 3s in a Single-Game in NBA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us