5 most intriguing matches to watch in April | NBA 2020-21

As the NBA 2020-21 season builds towards the business end and the focus turns to the playoffs, the battle for postseason places is beginning to take shape. The fight atop the East is heating up as the Brooklyn Nets are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Milwaukee Bucks sit 2.5 games behind.

Over in the West, the Utah Jazz have begun to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack (three games). Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are trying to hold the fort with Anthony Davis and LeBron James still out.

As the NBA 2020-21 regular season winds down, there is a jam-packed pile of games in April coming up. On that note, let's have a look at five key matchups worth tuning into.

Five most intriguing matchups in April | NBA 2020-21

After the remaining fixtures of the NBA-2020-21 season were announced, fans and teams must have begun to look out for the most important matches coming up. So, without further ado, let's take a look at five such games that could have an impact on the postseason battles shaping up.

Now that we've unveiled the second half of the NBA season, it's the Jazz & the Nets who have the easiest strength of schedule. 1) Shouts to Utah for having the league's best record despite ALREADY PLAYING the tougher part of their schedule, and 2) GOOD LORD Brooklyn could roll: pic.twitter.com/uZBZH6isTJ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 25, 2021

#1 Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers - April 1st

Where better to start our list of the five most enticing matchups in the NBA 2020-21 regular season's last full month than on the first day of the month where two of the West's elite would collide?

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers are separated by just two games in their conference standings. They have both won seven of their last ten matchups coming into this game.

In their first meeting of the ongoing season on Christmas Day, which was both teams' second game of the ongoing campaign, the LA Clippers won 121-108, courtesy of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combining for 44 points.

George is questionable this time around after missing the LA Clippers' previous two NBA outings with a foot injury, which could hinder the second-most potent offense in the league.

Nikola Jokic in March:



✅ 379 PTS

✅ 160 REB

✅ 117 AST



It's the third consecutive calendar month in which Jokic has recorded at least 300 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists.



The only other center in NBA history to record three such months in a row is Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/igj4v7afgq — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Ty Lue will look to Iviza Zubac to keep the dominant Nikola Jokic quiet; Jokic currently leads the NBA MVP odds.

The Serbian center is averaging 26.2 points and 11.4 rebounds in the Nuggets' last ten games, where he has had a +/- score of 5.2.

Fans will be able to catch the exciting matchup nationally on NBA TNT.

#2 Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers - April 14th

Philadelphia 76ers have lost their last two matchups without Joel Embiid.

Two weeks into April, fans will be able to see the current top two sides in the East battle it out in a showcase matchup that could be a precursor to the Eastern Conference Finals. The game will tip off at PM ET on ESPN and will hopefully feature a fit-again Kevin Durant.

While it is still unclear when the former MVP will return to the court, there is hope it could be as early as the middle of next week. However, the Brooklyn Nets are in no rush to force Durant back into action, as they sit with the same record as the Sixers, despite his absence.

What James Harden has done since arriving in Brooklyn has been surprisingly great and masterful. @BillSimmons and @Bell19Raja discuss how he’s fit in seamlessly with the Nets.



Presented by @StateFarm. #ad pic.twitter.com/lr9loZYyX8 — The Ringer (@ringer) March 30, 2021

This matchup will be hugely appealing to NBA fans, as it would be a battle between the best offense and second-best defense in the league.

Ben Simmons has led the 76ers at the defensive end along with Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid, all of whom have defensive ratings of 107.5 or less for the NBA 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, James Harden and Kyrie Irving will look to overwhelm the Philadelphia 76ers with their prolific scoring, as both of them have put up over 26 points a night.

