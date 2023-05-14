5 key areas Golden State Warriors should improve in before NBA 2023-24 Season

Elimination from the 2023 NBA playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers has put the Golden State Warriors at an important decision point, and in the approaching season, a notable shift can occur in the nucleus of the squad that had great chemistry and an impressive offensive record. The maintenance of competitiveness by the Golden State Warriors will necessitate prioritizing development on multiple critical fronts.

1. Enhancing Bench Depth

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Golden State Warriors have identified the enhancement of their bench depth as a crucial area for improvement. The team has struggled in recent years with their bench production, evident in their 2022–23 season statistics of 37.9 PPG and 87.5 MPG. While their starting lineup showcases remarkable talent, the Warriors often falter when key players are resting.

To address this issue, the team needs to acquire reliable reserves that can contribute consistently. By adding depth and versatility to their bench, the Warriors will provide head coach Steve Kerr with more options, alleviating the burden on the starters and increasing their overall competitiveness.

2. Developing a Reliable Secondary Playmaker

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

Developing a reliable secondary playmaker is an area of focus for the Golden State Warriors. While the team boasts a talented starting lineup, they have faced challenges when key players are resting. Acquiring reserves who can consistently contribute is crucial for the team's success. Jordan Poole, who had a stellar playoff run last year and became an NBA champion, has experienced a decline in performance this season.

Some attribute this regression to an incident where Draymond Green allegedly punched Poole during the preseason. Poole's 2022–23 postseason stats of 10.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 3.5 APG reflect the difference compared to his impressive 2022 playoff campaign. Developing a reliable secondary playmaker will be instrumental in filling the void left by Poole's decreased productivity.

3. Improving Interior Defense

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

Improving their interior defense has become an urgent matter for the GSW in recent times, and their attention towards offense has proven effective in securing a reputation for themselves, but it has come at a cost as it left holes open that opponents could exploit. Although their perimeter defense remains solid, defending the paint has been a consistent challenge.

To address this issue, the Warriors should prioritize strengthening their frontcourt by adding shot-blocking and rim-protecting players. By doing so, they can enhance their resistance against opponents' strong drives and post plays. When your team has a solid interior defense, it affects not only how fast or slow games go but also the flow during offensive and defensive plays, and the fact that they have recorded a netural defensive rating for this season of just 114.4 shows that the Golden State Warriors still need improvement on painting defense.

4. Young Players Development

Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards - NBA Japan Games

The Warriors understand the importance of developing their talented young core to maximize their potential. Players like Anthony Lamb, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga possess immense talent and have shown glimpses of their capabilities. Investing in their growth through player development programs and providing them with meaningful playing time will not only enhance their skills but also add valuable depth to the team.

In his last 14 games, Jonathan Kuminga has averaged 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, showing promise. Moses Moody and Anthony Lamb have both shown promise, with Moody averaging 4.6 points and Lamb 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 115 regular-season games. These young players have the potential to contribute significantly to the Warriors with the right coaching and opportunities.

5. Increasing Play Making Shots

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

To maintain their offensive dominance, the Warriors must focus on increasing their playmaking shots. While they are known for their exceptional three-point shooting, consistent conversions from beyond the arc are crucial. By surrounding Stephen Curry with more sharpshooters and encouraging the entire roster to improve their shooting range.

The Warriors can stretch opposing defenses and create additional scoring opportunities. The team has shown promise with impressive shooting percentages of 44.8% from the field, 34.0% from three-point range, and 75.0% from the free-throw line in their 13 games. Expanding their playmaking shots will not only open up the floor for their dynamic offense but also provide more space for their stars to thrive.

Also Read: Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers: Key takeaways from Game 3

The path towards sustained victory and another shot at an NBA Championship lies in concentrating on these five key areas as per the Warriors preparation strategy for NBA 2023–24, and in order to continue being one of the best teams in the league, they must focus on increasing roster depth by investing in young players development options, including developing a reliable secondary ball handler, strengthening team defense, and improving shot creation ability.

Poll : 0 votes