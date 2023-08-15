5 keys for Team USA to win FIBA World Cup 2023

Team USA has secured three straight victories in their tune-up games ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Steve Kerr's team has looked like champions-elect, as they have overpowered, out-skilled, and out-scored their opponents.

Unlike most other teams around the world, Team USA is 100% comprised of NBA talent and boasts two NBA championship-winning coaches, Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra.

As such, Team USA carries a heavy burden of expectations into the FIBA World Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 25. They are deeper than every other nation and boast some of the best talent in the entire tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The fact that most of Team USA's roster are younger players could potentially work in their favor, too. As players such as Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton will be looking to prove themselves on the international stage.

With that being said, here are the keys to triumph for the USA:

#1, Utilizing the deep roster

Team USA's roster is talented from top to bottom, so much so that Steve Kerr will have more than enough options to counter whatever an opposing team decides to throw at them.

From multi-level scorers to switchable defenders, there's nothing they don't have this summer. As such, we will likely see some interesting actions, and a lot of free-flowing basketball from the USA, as they bid to showcase their skills.

Team USA's roster looks like this:

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

There isn't a weak link throughout, and the balance each player provides is almost seamless. However, Steve Kerr can't run a 12-man rotation on a game-to-game basis, which will make for some fun and entertaining lineups.

#2, Austin Reaves coming off the bench

During his first two seasons with the LA Lakers, Austin Reaves has proven he can play multiple roles within a system.

When a team needs somebody to step up and put in a big performance, Reaves can be your guy. When you need a connector, Reaves is right there. When you need somebody to check into a game and provide a scoring spark, Reaves is the perfect option.

Austin Reaves will undoubtedly wear multiple hats for Team USA throughout the FIBA World Cup and could be an integral member of a potential championship run.

#3, Jalen Brunson's leadership

In the tune-up games, Jalen Brunson has displayed veteran leadership, scoring, and playmaking. It's clear that the New York Knicks guard will be key to any success Team USA has throughout the FIBA World Cup tournament.

If Brunson can provide a steady hand in both scoring and playmaking, he will undoubtedly make everyone around him better.

#4, Brandon Ingram and Anthony Edwards' scoring threat

From the moment Brandon Ingram and Anthony Edwards were placed into the starting lineup, it was clear the two scorers were primed to be stars of the FIBA World Cup.

Edward's explosive playing style and relentless rim pressure will endear him to watching fans around the world, while Brandon Ingram's three-level scoring will make him a fearsome option across the court.

Between Ingram and Edwards, the USA could have a devastating one-two scoring punch that is unrivaled throughout the tournament.

#5, Team USA's defense playing to their ability

One of the biggest concerns for the USA heading into the FIBA World Cup was whether their defense could hold up under a different ruleset. Judging by their performances in the first three tune-up games, the defense has nothing to worry about.

In fact, they project to be just as dominant as their offensive output, such is their size, length, skill, and athleticism.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)