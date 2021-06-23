5 LA Clippers' role players who have stepped up so far in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers are in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history, yet are facing a 2-0 deficit heading into game three on Thursday night.

Ty Lue's side passed up a golden opportunity to tie the series when they led by one-point with 0.9 seconds to go on the game clock. However, DeAndre Ayton's late dunk was enough to give the Phoenix Suns a two-match lead as they now head to LA.

Without their talisman, Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers had to overcome the Utah Jazz in the conference semifinals. They did so by comfortably taking home wins in games five and six with help from the team's role players supporting the remaining star, Paul George.

In this article, we will look at five role players who have helped the Clippers reach the Conference Finals and who will be influential in helping them fight for a championship ring.

5 LA Clippers role players who have stepped up in Kawhi Leonard's absence

Throughout the regular season, the LA Clippers had one of the best benches in the league, ranking fourth for points and top for three-point accuracy. Some of those players have stepped up dramatically in the playoffs and have even earned a starting berth in the team.

Below are five such players whose shooting consistency has continued into the postseason and will need to continue to do so if the Clippers are to reach the Finals.

#5 Luke Kennard

LA Clippers backup guard Luke Kennard

After hardly playing in the LA Clippers' first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, Luke Kennard's skillset has been utilized more. Facing the Utah Jazz in the semifinals, the Clippers were able to rely on their perimeter shooters to avoid facing Rudy Gobert in the paint. Up stepped Kennard in game one, draining four tries off the bench and finishing on 18 points.

The 24-year old shooting guard would end the series scoring above 50% from downtown, making 11-20 attempts, and will need to maintain this consistency if the LA Clippers are to be successful. He is one of Ty Lue's vital bench options and is a terrific choice to bring on if you need accuracy from the field.

#4 Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum is hugely effective when on the floor for the LA Clippers

It was expected that Nicolas Batum would be hugely important to the LA Clippers in the postseason as one of the side's veterans. The Frenchman has provided value to the team all year, shooting the ball consistently and has increased his output in the playoffs.

The Clippers are far more effective with Batum on the floor and he has the best +/- of any player on the team. In 13 of their 15 games so far, he has had a positive +/-, including finishing game five against the Dallas Mavericks - which they lost - with a record of +18.

He has maintained his scoring consistency, making timely shots when called upon and has a shooting split so far of 50-41-81.

