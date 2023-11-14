5 landing spots for Alex Caruso amid rumors of Chicago Bulls' potential rebuild

Through the early weeks of the regular season, Alex Caruso has been a key name on the trade market. Following their slow start, teams are watching the Chicago Bulls to see if they will move on from their current core.

If the Bulls do decide to have a firesale, multiple teams are sure to make calls about Alex Caruso. He is a high-level perimeter defender, and on a reasonable contract. On top of that, he has playoff and championship experience from his time with the LA Lakers.

Here are a handful of contending-level teams that could be possible landing spots for Caruso if he is dealt this season.

Potential landing spots for Alex Caruso:

1) Philadelphia 76ers

Starting off this list is a team that has already made big changes this season, the Philadelphia 76ers. Armed with draft capital and expiring contracts, they have the assets to bolster their roster before the trade deadline.

Given how Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have played together, the Sixers could opt not to go for star talent. Instead, they could look to bring in a defensive-minded stud like Caruso to put around their star duo. Alex Caruso is an effective three-point shooter on low volume who could have a two-way impact playing off the reigning MVP.

2) Denver Nuggets

Fresh off winning a championship last season, the Denver Nuggets are in a prime position to pull off another deep run. Bringing in someone like Alex Caruso could help fill the void in their second unit left by their free agency departures.

Last year, Bruce Brown was a key X-factor for the Nuggets in their title run. Given his skill set, Caruso is a player who could thrive in a similar role. He can take on top perimeter defensive assignments, and be utilized as a screener and cutter on offense.

3) LA Lakers

Another team that could pursue Alex Caruso is his former team, the LA Lakers. They too have been off to a rocky start and could seek out upgrades to their supporting cast.

Seeing that he's already had success alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Caruso is an ideal target for the Lakers. Along with bolstering their second unit, he is someone who could also be inserted into their starting lineup.

Looking at the array of guards the Lakers will have to face come playoffs, they'll need a lockdown defender in the backcourt.

4) Dallas Mavericks

Dating back to the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks have put an emphasis on defense. They have an elite guard duo in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and have platooned an array of defensive-minded players around them.

With this model of roster building, Caruso could wind up on Dallas' radar. Their assets are limited, but he is someone who fits what they're trying to do. Caruso can take pressure off Doncic and Irving defensively while spacing the floor and playing off them on the other end.

5) Milwaukee Bucks

The final team on this list is another contender looking to improve on the defensive end. After going all in to acquire Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks continue to struggle on that side of the floor.

The Bucks need someone to fill the void left by Jrue Holiday, and Caruso can do that to an extent. Having a lockdown defender next to Lillard takes more off his plate and drastically raises the Bucks' ceiling.

Right now, the Bucks' defense ranks 25th out of 30 teams. If they want any chance at competing for a title, they need to find a way to be effective on that end. Bringing in Caruso would be a massive step in the right direction.