5 landing spots for Bones Hyland amid Clippers trade rumors

Bones Hyland is the latest NBA player involved in trade rumors, and the LA Clippers are said to be in the market as the trade deadline approaches. The deadline is next week and the Clippers are testing the waters regarding the trade interest in some of their role players.

Recent reports say the Clippers are shopping Bones Hyland and PJ Tucker. Hyland is an intriguing trade piece as he is young and could find a bigger role in another location.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He is on a cheap deal, making just $2.3 million this season. With two years left on his deal after this season, he is set to make $4.1 million next season and qualifies for $6.1 million the year after.

He has struggled to find space in the Clippers rotation, playing in just 18 games and averaging 6.4 points per game.

Bones Hyland is a young player with potential that a rebuilding team targets as they build toward the future. He could also land as a cheap piece to add depth to a contending team. So where could Hyland land? Let’s take a look at potential landing spots for the guard.

Five potential trade destinations for Clippers guard Bones Hyland

#1, Washington Wizards

The Wizards will likely be sellers at the deadline. They will want to amass draft picks and young talent as they are already looking forward to next season. Bones Hyland could be in Washington if the Clippers make a move to acquire Tyus Jones who is on an expiring deal.

Jones would give them another trusted ball handler to deepen their playoff roster and safeguard for injuries to James Harden or Russell Westbrook.

#2, Minnesota Timberwolves

This would be a cheap deal for Minnesota. They are in the top tier in the West and looking for any player who can add depth and defense to their rotation. Hyland could provide another body for gritty, defensive minutes and an extra burst off the bench.

#3, Boston Celtics

The Celtics could use a little depth behind Jrue Holiday and Derrick White in their backcourt. Hyland could give them some depth cheaply, especially given White’s injury history. The Clippers could even try to expand the deal and attempt to acquire Payton Pritchard.

#4, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have been dismal without a true point guard this season. Hyland could find a role among the young roster. He could provide some ball-handling stability and set up Victor Wembanyama. His presence may also open things up for Jeremy Sochan off the ball.

#5, Phoenix Suns

The Suns are cooking with gas lately. However, They could still use a point guard to run the second unit. Hyland could also play alongside Bradley Beal or Devin Booker. He could speel each player some of the ball handling duties while not posing as much of a shooting threat to take away their volume.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!