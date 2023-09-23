5 landing spots for Cole Anthony as rumors of Magic's disinterest in extending his contract escalate

The Orlando Magic have got a logjam of too many guards. They compounded the problem this year by drafting point guard Anthony Black with the sixth overall pick. He joined Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs, all playing in the same position. They will need to trade at least one of their young guards.

Cole Anthony is in his third year in the league and has progressively become a solid backup guard. He is in the last year of an affordable rookie contract worth $5.5 million this season. His salary is set to double or even triple with an extension.

The Magic are yet to show any interest in extending him, leaving a trade as the most likely scenario.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think they move Anthony, maybe even before the season. But I don't think they extend him," one player agent told Bleacher Report.

5 landing spots for Cole Anthony

Anthony has shown he can come off the bench and shoulder the responsibilities of the point guard position. Here are five landing spots for the energetic guard.

#5 LA Clippers

Cole Anthony

The Clippers could use another point guard to back up Russell Westbrook. Cole Anthony would not be expected to start or become the primary playmaker. His role would be to come off the bench and getting easy buckets with the second unit.

To fit in this position, Anthony would have to learn to be a pass-first guard and not look for his own shot all the time. He is only 23 years old, and learning on the fly shouldn't be hard. The Clippers have too many wings and Orlando has too many guards, so sending a player like Robert Covington for Anthony in a trade would be a win-win for both sides.

#4 Philadelphia 76ers

Cole Anthony

The Sixers have a problem with their disgruntled point guard James Harden. He might get traded or not, with both options still open. They could use Anthony in either scenario.

Anthony is a solid scorer coming off the bench. He would be an ideal guard to complement Tyrese Maxey and Pat Beverley. If James Harden gets traded or shows up to training camp out-of-form, they would need another PG and Anthony fills that gap.

#3 Boston Celtics

Cole Anthony

They urgently need a reliable addition at the guard position. Cole Anthony would make a perfect target. They no longer have Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon's availability is still questionable due to injury.

While Anthony does not have Smart's defensive tenacity, he still plays solid defense. He can come off the bench and give the Celtics valuable points when Brogdon is unavailable.

#2 Utah Jazz

Cole Anthony

The Utah Jazz have Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton as their premier playmakers. The problem is none of them playmake like Mike Conley because they both play their best basketball on the wing. The Jazz could use a young guard to help them shoulder the distribution duties.

Sure, Anthony is also not a pass-first guard, but he is someone who can create his shot, defend reasonably well and is a solid locker-room presence.

#1 Atlanta Hawks

Cole Anthony

The Hawks have slowly filled their roster with excellent players. They have one of the deepest benches in the league. They could still use a backup guard behind Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Anthony would be an ideal fit. He hit 36.4% from beyond the arc last season, while averaging 13.0 points per game.