5 landing spots for Donovan Mitchell amid Cavaliers superstar's trade rumors

Trade rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell have continued to spread, fueled by reports indicating his reluctance to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his consistently being linked with the New York Knicks in trade discussions.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Mitchell will be eligible for a longer contract extension next offseason. However, it remains uncertain whether he intends to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, new teams have been associated with Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season.

Here are five potential landing spots for Donovan Mitchell

#1, Brooklyn Nets

Armed with a wealth of draft picks and young players obtained by dismantling their former big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets have the potential to present an enticing offer to acquire Donovan Mitchell. The addition of his dynamic scoring alongside Mikal Bridges would create a formidable one-two punch for the team.

Recent reports have suggested that the Nets have shown interest in acquiring Mitchell.

Expand Tweet

#2, New York Knicks

Of course, the New York Knicks still make sense for Donovan Mitchell. Despite Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle starting to find their groove this season, the team is still without a bonafide superstar, and Mitchell has the potential to fill that role effectively.

Expand Tweet

#3, Philadelphia 76ers

While lacking prominent trade pieces, the Philadelphia 76ers possess five first-round picks until 2028. If the Cavaliers, whose core players are relatively young, opt to accept picks, the Sixers could capitalize on the opportunity, creating a formidable combination of Mitchell. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

#4, Miami Heat

The Miami Heat failed to acquire a star guard this offseason as Damian Lillard went to the Bucks and Jrue Holiday was acquired by the Celtics. They could explore adjusting their offers for these guards and potentially make a bid for Mitchell.

The Ringer's Michael Pina suggested a trade that would send Mitchell to the Heat for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and two first-round picks.

Expand Tweet

#5, Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic, equipped with an abundance of guards and young talent, have the potential to orchestrate a trade that would strengthen their backcourt and increase their prospects of success. Despite their hot early-season start, the addition of a seasoned veteran like Mitchell, who has playoff experience, to complement their emerging young players could be a wise move.