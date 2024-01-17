5 landing spots for Grayson Allen amid Suns trade rumors

Grayson Allen has been admirable for the Phoenix Suns this season, averaging career highs while building up his trade value. He is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, with all figures mentioned being career highs. In addition, he's also averaging a career-high 50.3% from the field and 48.0% from downtown.

Although his play has been impressive, Allen is on an expiring deal, leading many to believe that the Suns will look to trade him. If they retain him for the remainder of the season, he could accept an offer from another team in free agency that offers him more.

It looks like it's only a matter of time before the Suns finalize a deal to trade him before the 2/8 deadline. With that in mind, let's look at five potential landing spots for Allen ahead of the trade deadline.

Five potential landing spots for Grayson Allen

#5: Philadelphia 76ers

76ers coach Nick Nurse

The Philadelphia 76ers have continued to impress this season. They are third in the Eastern Conference with a 26-13 record, just behind the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although Patrick Beverley has been a valuable player off the bench, the scoring production Grayson Allen can bring would be valuable. However, a trade around Beverley could be just what the Suns' defense needs.

#4: Indiana Pacers

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle

The Indiana Pacers have continued to impress this season, making it to the finals of the inaugural NBA Cup before falling to the LA Lakers. Despite that, they have struggled as of late with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined.

Looking at their depth chart, it's clear that Allen could be a perfect fit for the team, either as a starter or as a sixth man off the bench. With the Pacers likely requiring some trade deadline moves, a deal for Grayson Allen could be just what they need.

#3: Atlanta Hawks

Grayson Allen

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly been toying with the idea of entering into a rebuild. With talks of Trae Young being open to pairing up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio, the team is expected to be active ahead of the 2/8 deadline.

Given one or both of their backcourt will be traded, Allen could fill the void left by Young or Dejounte Murray's departure. The big question is whether Atlanta will stand pat before the deadline or make a move to try and remain competitive.

#2: New Orleans Pelicans

Grayson Allen

The New Orleans Pelicans have continued to climb the Western Conference standings. They are sixth, tied with the fifth-place Mavericks, with plenty of question marks hanging over their season.

While the team has notably shown flashes of brilliance, it's clear to analysts that they will likely look to be active before the trade deadline. With Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins occupying the point guard and shooting guard spots, Allen could help boost their offense.

#1: Washington Wizards

Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards

The Phoenix Suns have one big reason to engage with the Washington Wizards on a trade: Tyus Jones. Kevin Garnett said on The Ticket & The Truth that Jones led the league in assists to turnover ratio for several years.

Given that the Suns have continued to play Devin Booker as the point guard, the team would benefit from a true point guard to help facilitate their offense. With the Wizards currently sitting in 14th in the East, it can't be understated how badly something needs to change in Washington.

Although fans are impressed by Allen this year, given his contract, a trade seems to be a matter of when and not if. As previously stated, should the team retain him for a postseason push, he could accept a big offer from another team in free agency.

The Suns will likely look to work their way into trade discussions ahead of the February 8th deadline. With Allen having a career season, there's no shortage of interested teams in his services.

