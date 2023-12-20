5 landing spots for Jarrett Allen amid Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors

Despite a disappointing start to their season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not eager to engage in a fire sale. However, interest has been reported in their center, Jarrett Allen, who is under contract until the 2024-25 season.

After 22 games this season, Jarrett Allen's statistics have dipped compared to the previous year, with averages of 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 block. However, he is still a defensive stalwart that other teams can pursue.

According to NBA analyst Jake Fischer, the Cavaliers are adopting a patient stance in dealing with Donovan Mitchell amid trade rumors. However, this does not preclude the possibility of the team considering moving some of its larger contracts, such as Jarrett Allen’s.

Here are five potential destinations where Jarrett Allen could land.

#1. OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have defied expectations this season, sitting at the No. 2 seed in the competitive Western Conference. However, the team's glaring weakness is in their rebounding, where they rank 25th.

The Thunder possess a substantial arsenal of draft picks that they can potentially trade to the Cavaliers, who can have the flexibility to either utilize these picks or redirect them to other teams to acquire key pieces for their roster. Allen has experience partnering with another big man in Cleveland, and Chet Holmgren's offensive versatility would make this a non-issue.

#2. New Orleans Pelicans

According to Fisher, the New Orleans Pelicans have drawn interest in acquiring Jarrett Allen. Bringing Allen on board would likely entail trading away Jonas Valanciunas, which will alter the Pelicans' frontline and fortify their defense. While they already hold the 12th spot in defensive rating, the potential acquisition of Allen could give the team a renewed identity.

#3. Chicago Bulls

As the Chicago Bulls aim to revamp their roster, there is speculation that they might consider a change in their starting center position, potentially opting for Jarrett Allen. Allen, known for his defensive prowess, could offer the Bulls a reliable anchor on the defensive end.

#4. Detroit Pistons

Adding a reliable frontcourt partner to Cade Cunningham can be great for the struggling Detroit Pistons. Allen can provide leadership and playoff experience to a young team and help them overcome mediocrity (2-25).

#5. Golden State Warriors

Although it might be a long shot, the Golden State Warriors could transform significantly by parting ways with Draymond Green and bringing in Jarrett Allen. Despite their size disadvantage, the Warriors currently lead the league in rebounding.

If they decide to make this move, exchanging Green – who has been notorious this season due to his suspensions – for a calm defensive force like Allen, they could instill a fresh culture still built around Steph Curry.