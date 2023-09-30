5 landing spots for Jrue Holiday if Blazers trade him after Damian Lillard deal with Bucks

With the uncertain status concerning Jrue Holiday, following his move to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Damian Lillard, there are certainly a number of teams that are interested in acquiring the former Bucks guard. During his time in Milwaukee, Holiday averaged 18.5 points per game (49.4% shooting, including 39.5% from 3-point range), 6.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Moreover, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne mentioned on ESPN's "NBA Today" the available market for Holiday.

"Half the league wants Jrue Holiday, he's a very attractive two-way player to a lot of contenders," Shelburne said. "I think the list is probably going to go down to about four or five teams when all is said and done in terms of teams that are interested in him, but also that he would re-sign with long-term."

Due to the quality production that Holiday is capable of bringing on the court, it makes sense why there are a number of teams who are interested in adding him to their roster. With that said, this article will take a look at the five possible teams that can land Jrue Holiday.

Five possible landing spots for Jrue Holiday

According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, here's a look at the five possible teams that can land Jrue Holiday. Additionally, these are the teams as Holiday's preferred teams to play for, with the Los Angeles Lakers as an honorable mention.

5) Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine

As Lonzo Ball remains out for another regular season, Jrue Holiday could certainly fill the missing gap that Ball brought to the team. Holiday has the defensive capabilities at the guard position while also being a natural when it comes to playmaking.

However, it's unsure what kind of trade package the Chicago Bulls can offer to the Portland Trail Blazers at this time.

4) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey

With the complicated nature of the James Harden situation, the Philadelphia 76ers could use the skillsets of Jrue Holiday. To be paired alongside Joel Embiid is an interesting dynamic that the Sixers should explore.

Interestingly, it will be a reunion between Jrue Holiday and the 76ers. Holiday spent his first four seasons in the league in Philadelphia where he averaged 13.4 points per game (43.7% shooting, including 37.4% from 3-point range) and 5.8 assists.

3) Miami Heat

Miami Heat Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

This could be an interesting destination for Holiday. His knack for defense will certainly be valued with the Miami Heat. After missing out on the acquisition of Damian Lillard, the Heat can make up for it by landing Jrue Holiday. At the same time, it's unsure as of now whether Miami has the necessary pieces that will interest Portland.

2) Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

With the uncertainty on the Clippers to land James Harden, acquiring Holiday can potentially add more of an edge to the team's roster. They have different pieces that they can include in the trade package such as Terance Mann and Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington.

1) Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Lastly, the Boston Celtics is another interesting destination for Holiday. With the potential for a playoff meeting between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, following their key offseason additions, Holiday joining forces with the opposite team can add more depth to Boston's unit.

Following the departure of Marcus Smart, Holiday has the potential to make up for some of the defensive responsibilities alongside Robert Williams III and Derrick White.