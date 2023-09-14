5 landing spots for Kevin Porter Jr. after Rockets plan to trade him in wake of assault charges

The Houston Rockets are looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. after he was charged with felony assault and strangulation. Porter is accused of attacking his girlfriend and WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.

A report from The Athletic indicates that the Houston Rockets are willing to attach draft compensation to entice teams to an offer. Porter has a four-year, $82.5 million contract but only the first year is guaranteed.

If the Rockets trade Porter, and assuming his legal troubles do not affect his NBA season, what would be the five best landing spots for the 23-year-old?

5 best landing spots for Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter's greatest asset is his ability to play multiple positions at a high level. He has the skills to play point guard, shooting guard and if need be, small forward. Here are the five best landing spots where Kevin Porter Jr. would play a pivotal role.

#5 New Orleans Pelicans

Kevin Porter Jr.

The Pelicans need a facilitator to allow CJ McCollum to move back to his preferred position of shooting guard.

McCollum has been doing his best to play facilitator but he excels in the SG position just like he did with the Blazers. In addition, Brandon Ingram has declined to sign an extension and could leave soon.

Kevin Porter Jr. would be an ideal player for the Pelicans. He would relieve McCollum from the PG duties, play SG when McCollum is on the bench, and he can even play Small Forward when Brandon Ingram is absent from the team.

#4 San Antonio Spurs

With the signing of Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs find themselves in a unique position. They need a player who can facilitate and get the ball to their French big.

They also want shooting around Wembanyama to open up the lanes for their rookie center. Kevin Porter Jr. is a perfect fit for what they need. An excellent facilitator who can shoot and play defense.

#3 The Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Porter Jr.

If the Brooklyn Nets want to remain competitive for the foreseeable future, they will need another ball handler and more size.

Kevin Porter Jr. is a good ball handler and has size. He is young and would be preferable in the long run over Spencer Dinwiddie. The Nets need playmaking and Porter would be a welcome addition.

#2 Chicago Bulls.

Kevin Porter Jr.

The Bulls decided they were going to roll with Zach LaVine and Demar DeRozan rather than tear it down and start afresh. Their greatest need now is shooting and a guard who marshals the offense. Reliving ball-handling responsibilities from DeRozan and LaVine is crucial.

Porter excels in both playmaking and shooting. While he would have to come off the bench most of the time, this would make the Bulls' back court one of the best in the league.

#1The Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Porter Jr.

During the Western Conference finals, the Lakers realized that D'Angelo Russell isn't going to help them get over the hump. His playmaking and shooting form fell off spectacularly in high-pressure situations. His defense was also subpar when it mattered.

Porter would be an ideal addition. He was the Rockets' best shooter last season and LeBron James could always use more shooting around him. His defense effort is way above that of Russell, plus he is younger.