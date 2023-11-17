5 landing spots for Klay Thompson after Warriors are rumored to trade 4x NBA champion

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson hasn't been impressive so far this season. He's struggled to make major contributions to the team, causing them to have difficulty in getting a win. Now, his time with the Warriors might be up as trade talks have started to surround the four-time champion.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is having a hard time contributing to the team. While he had some decent scoring games, they've all been shot inefficiently, which has hurt his reliability on the floor.

Struggling offensively isn't new to Thompson, as he's always had a slow start, but this year is different.

Golden State is currently 6-7 this season and has lost their last five games.

How has Klay Thompson performed this season?

The Warriors are in a bit of a tough situation as they are without Steph Curry due to an injury and Draymond Green started his five-game suspension on Thursday. Now, the team is looking upon Klay Thompson to carry the team.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been impressive this season. Thompson is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists for Golden State. The five-time All-Star is shooting 40.1% from the field and 32.9% from downtown. These are his second-lowest averages for his career, which has caused problems for the team offensively.

With his recent outing, many are counting on the Warriors to make the call and trade Thompson soon. Here are the five potential landing spots for the Warriors star.

#5. Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris has an expiring contract this season and the Philadelphia 76ers could save themselves some trouble if he gets traded soon. One player that the Sixers could look into is Thompson, who's experienced enough to help the team with their goal.

But with their recent success after trading James Harden, it could be difficult to make another trade.

#4. Atlanta Hawks

Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks lost a bit of an edge on the offensive side when they traded away Kevin Huerter. His replacements haven't lived up to the hype and Klay could be the one that will help the team.

Atlanta already has a great backcourt, but they need an elite shooter to complete the team.

#3. New York Knicks

Klay Thompson is still a capable shooter and he'll fit well with the New York Knicks. The team struggles to fit RJ Barrett at times and it could be a sign for them to move on from the Canadian wing.

Thompson's experience will also give the Knicks an edge in the East.

#2. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have made Zach LaVine available and the Warriors shouldn't miss out on it. LaVine is a great wing player who can make his own shots, which the team could benefit from if they choose to trade for him.

Plus, it will give them an advantage over the LA Lakers if they're the team that gets to acquire LaVine.

#1. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat missed out on Damian Lillard over the summer. While that hasn't affected them that much this season, it will still be useful to trade for Klay Thompson and strengthen their core.

Adding another shooter will give the Heat a certain type of dominance against the other teams in the East.