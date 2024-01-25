5 landing spots for Thanasis Antetokounmpo amid Bucks trade rumors

During the 2014 NBA Draft, Thanasis Antetokounmpo was selected as the 51st pick by the New York Knicks. He only played two games before landing with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2019-20 season and is now playing in his fifth season with the team. However, trade rumors have been circulating regarding Thanasis' situation in Milwaukee with opposing teams showing interest.

Expand Tweet

According to Bovada, there are about six teams with the best odds of acquiring the Milwaukee Bucks forward. In his role with the Bucks, Thanasis Antetokounmpo has only played limited minutes on the court, averaging 7.9 per game. Interestingly, he played the most number of minutes during his third season in Milwaukee at 9.9 minutes per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This season, Thanasis is averaging 0.8 points (50.0% shooting) and 0.5 assists per game. Moreover, here's a look at five of the six teams that have the best chances of acquiring the Bucks forward.

Top 5 landing spots for Thanasis Antetokounmpo

5) Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard - Scoot Henderson

Listed at number five with +550 odds is the Portland Trail Blazers. As of now, the team is in the middle of its rebuilding process and could use new assets and pieces to make up their roster. If acquired by Portland, Thanasis Antetokounmpo could experience more playing time to further hone his skill set.

4) LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard - James Harden and forward - Kawhi Leonard

Moving to the fourth team on the list is the LA Clippers who have +550 odds. There's no denying that this Clippers unit is stacked with talent left and right. From superstar talent to complementary players, this team is loaded. If Thanasis somehow finds himself with the Clippers, there's no guarantee that he can have a lot of playing time.

3) Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma

One of the more interesting landing spots on this list is the Washington Wizards, who also have +550 odds similar to the Trail Blazers and the Clippers. The Wizards are still finding their footing with their young core of players.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo could be a promising acquisition for the team, considering his unmatched energy on the court and the bench. He possibly could be the locker room presence that this team sorely needs.

2) Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges

Moving to the second team on the list is the Brooklyn Nets who have +250 odds to land Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Nets are an interesting collection of young and veteran pieces. If he somehow lands in Brooklyn, he will find himself having a seamless transition from his role in Milwaukee.

1) New York Knicks

New York Knicks forwards OG Anunoby and Julius Randle

Lastly, the New York Knicks have the best odds at +150 to acquire the Bucks forward. To come back home to his first NBA team could be an interesting trade scenario for Thanasis Antetokounmpo. With much better experience this time around, Thanasis could showcase his potential and capabilities better on a team, such as the Knicks.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!