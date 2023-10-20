5 landing spots for Wenyen Gabriel after Celtics waive reserve big man; Can Lakers re-sign him? 

Wenyen Gabriel was waived by the Boston Celtics this week in a move that left many fans and analysts shocked. With the Celtics parting ways with Robert Williams this offseason, many believed that Gabriel would give the team depth off the bench at the 4/5 spot. Despite that, he now finds himself testing his value on the market.

Although teams have spent the summer making moves to bolster their rosters in hopes of a championship run this season, some teams still need big men. With injuries serving as the 'X Factor' for many teams in pursuit of a title, it seems as though it's only a matter of time until Wenyen Gabriel signs with a team.

Included in teams who may be interested in Gabriel are the LA Lakers, whom the Sudanese player parted ways with earlier this offseason. With the 26-year-old set to become a free agent, the Lakers could look to re-sign him for pennies on the dollar after being waived.

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, let's take a look at five teams that could acquire Wenyen Gabriel.

5 landing spots for Wenyen Gabriel after being waived by the Boston Celtics

#1, Memphis Grizzlies

Last season the Memphis Grizzlies struggled in the postseason, falling to the LA Lakers in the very first round. While Steven Adams has been able to help the team dominate on the boards when healthy, injuries cut his season short, creating a problem for the Grizzlies.

This season, the team has notably acquired former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who is expected to give them a huge push. Despite that, the team is still lacking at the 4/5 positions, with Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman set to come off the bench, creating a perfect opportunity for Wenyen Gabriel.

#2, Brooklyn Nets

Last season saw Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton earn some serious consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. Despite that, and the acquisition of Cam Johnson, the team's bench is still somewhat thin. In the backup power forward position, Dorian Finney-Smith is expected to handle duties off the bench.

However, in the case of backup centers, the team has Day'Ron Sharpe set to come off the bench. Although Sharpe has shown flashes of brilliance, it's hard to deny that Wenyen Gabriel would likely provide some much-needed depth to their bench.

#3, Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns made two of the biggest moves of the offseason by acquiring Bradley Beal, and Jusuf Nurkinc in blockbuster deals. Despite that, the team's bench, particularly at the four and five spots is relatively thin. With Jusuf Nurkic dealing with a litany of injuries over the past few years, the Suns should bolster their reserves.

Currently, the team has Drew Eubanks listed as their backup center, with Bol Bol as the third-string option. At the power forward spot, it's Yuta Watanabe and Keita Bates-Diop who round out the bench, opening the door for Gabriel to provide some valuable minutes.

#4, Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will have a big scoring boost on the offensive end provided by rookie Brandon Miller, however, when looking at their depth chart, two positions stick out. The team currently has Mark Williams set to start at the center spot, with Nick Richards behind him in the rotation.

At the power forward spot, PJ Washington is expected to start, while JT Thor will come off the bench. In the case of both the power forward spot and the center spot, the team could use Gabriel's experience coming off the bench as they look to make it back to the playoffs.

#5, Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' decision not to sign Dwight Howard showed fans and analysts that the team wants to keep their options open. While the team is expected to continue their small-ball offense, their depth is lacking.

With Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney expected to handle backup duties at the four and five positions, Wenyen Gabriel could slide into the rotation in a limited capacity. Between he and Dario Saric, the Warriors could add another potential backup player who can also play 10-15 minutes a game if needed.

With the 2023-24 NBA season approaching, it appears as though there are plenty of options for Wenyen Gabriel to find a home. While the LA Lakers could still wind up making an offer that sees the big man return to the team, they have notably added several pieces.

With Taurean Prince, Christian Wood and Jaxon Hayes all fighting for minutes off the bench, the Lakers will likely continue to monitor the case of Wenyen Gabriel. If no other team winds up acquiring him, fans could see him reunite with the Lakers once the season starts.