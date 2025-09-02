5 largest margins of victory in EuroBasket in the 21st century ft. Germany

The reigning FIBA World Cup champions, Germany, made history on Monday as part of their 2025 EuroBasket preliminary round campaign in Tampere, Finland. Tristan da Silva had his best game of the tournament so far, dropping 25 points off the bench as Germany dominated Great Britain, 120-57, to improve to 4-0.

Great Britain didn't stand a chance against Dennis Schroder and company, with the talent disparity very clear from the get-go. Die Mannschaft was just too good, and the Brits had no chance whatsoever.

The 63-point win was the largest margin of victory in EuroBasket in the 21st century. It was also the biggest win of the tournament since 1969, and Germany became the first team to double their opponents' score since 1971, when the Soviet Union did it to Spain, as per BasketNews.

5 largest margins of victory in EuroBasket history since 2000

#1. Germany def. Great Britain (63 points, 2025)

Germany def. Great Britain at the 2025 EuroBasket. (Photo: @dbb_basketball on IG)

As mentioned above, Tristan da Silva came off the bench to score 25 points against Great Britain. The Orlando Magic forward was scorching from the field, missing just two field goals and making five 3-point shots. Germany has been on fire from beyond the arc in the 2025 EuroBasket, making 14 in Monday's win.

Dennis Schroder had 19 points and five assists, while Franz Wagner contributed 18 points and 10 assists. Germany is considered one of the favorites to win this year's tournament, along with Serbia, Greece and Turkey.

#2. Yugoslavia def. Estonia (55 points, 2001)

Back in 2001, Yugoslavia was still a country, though different from the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia that dissolved in 1992. They were a basketball powerhouse back then, led by Peja Stojakovic and Marko Jaric. They won the 2001 EuroBasket, beating Turkey in the final.

During the group stages, Yugoslavia defeated Estonia by 55 points, 113-58. Stojakovic had 21 points, four rebounds and three assists on 7-for-8 shooting from the field. It was a total domination for the eventual champions.

#3. Spain def. Sweden (47 points, 2003)

In the early 2000s, Spain was a budding powerhouse in basketball due to the emergence of Pau Gasol. Fresh off his second NBA season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Gasol led Spain to a runner-up finish in the 2003 EuroBasket, losing to Lithuania in the final.

In their first game of the tournament, Spain faced Sweden and put on a masterful performance to earn an easy 99-52 win. Gasol finished the game with 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Sergi Grimau added 18 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting, making four 3-point shots.

#4. Turkey def. Portugal (41 points, 2025)

Turkey def. Portugal at the 2025 EuroBasket. (Photo: GETTY)

Germany weren't the only team to get a historic blowout win in this year's EuroBasket. Turkey beat Portugal 95-54 for their third win of the tournament, cementing themselves as one of the favorites to win it all.

Alperen Sengun finished the game with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 9-for-13 shooting. Furkan Korkmaz contributed 14 points and 13 assists, while Omer Yurtseven added 14 points and three rebounds.

#5. Spain def. Romania (41 points, 2017)

While Spain were no longer a basketball powerhouse in 2017, they were still a very good team. They went up against Romania, a team nation appearing in the tournament for the first time since 1987, in the preliminary round.

Juancho Hernangomez led the way for Spain, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds in their 91-50 win over Romania. Pierre Oriola and Marc Gasol each scored 11 points, while Joan Sastre added 10 points and six steals.

