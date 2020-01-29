5 life lessons that Kobe Bryant taught us

Kobe Bryant's impact on the NBA cannot be understated

The NBA world was left in mourning on Sunday following the tragic and unexpected loss of Kobe Bryant. While he was taken too soon, Bryant left one of the greatest legacies in NBA history during an incredible 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After being drafted at the age of 17 in 1996, Bryant went on to become a five-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team - and two-time Finals MVP. Bryant also led the NBA in scoring twice, and only Kareem Abdul-Jabber, Karl Malone, and LeBron James managed more regular-season points.

Needless to say, Bryant's early death leaves a hole that many NBA fans will struggle to fill, however, in recognition of his incredible life and career, here we will take a look at five life lessons that we can all learn from the Black Mamba.

#1 Anything can be achieved through hard work

Kobe Bryant was well known for his tireless work ethic

While Bryant was undoubtedly a gifted athlete, he was never close to being the biggest, strongest or fastest player in the NBA. However, Bryant's work ethic and drive have become the stuff of legend - with countless players from past and present commenting on how Bryant's willingness to put the work in helped to separate him from the other great players of his generation.

In high school, Bryant was known for his commitment to being the best, although his dedication took on a whole new level when he entered the NBA. While his first few years in the league didn't always go as planned, Bryant's early morning workouts and marathon shooting sessions helped him rise to the pinnacle of the sport. Teammates and rivals were left in awe as Bryant pushed himself to achieve his goals - and Kobe's career is undoubtedly a testament to his incredible work ethic.

1 / 3 NEXT