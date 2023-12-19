5 longest losing streaks in NBA history

The 2023-24 NBA season has been a tough one for the Detroit Pistons as they took their 24th straight loss. Their 130-124 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday came as a dampener, especially after Cade Cunningham's career-best 43-point performance studded with five rebounds and three assists.

With the defeat, the Pistons are 2-25 in the East and have the worst record in the league. It also puts them on par with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010-11, who lost 26 games in a row.

Detroit started the 2023 season 2-1, with wins against the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, but has lost its next 24 games. At this rate, Detroit is on course to surpass the Cavaliers, but is it the longest in NBA history?

On that note, let's take a look at the five longest losing streaks in the league over the years.

Longest losing streaks in NBA history

Here are the top five:

#5 Vancouver Grizzlies - 23

The Vancouver Grizzlies had the misfortune of having two 20-game losing streaks in the same season. They started the 1995-96 run with two wins and lost 19 games soon after. Post the All-Star break, they dropped 23 in a row to end the season 15-67.

#4 Cleveland Cavaliers - 24

The 1982-83 season saw the Cleveland Cavaliers start their losing streak in March and stay that way until November. The year prior, the Cavaliers had the worst record in the league at 15-67.

According to Sports Illustrated, that team had four coaches: Don Delaney (4-11), Bob Kloppenburg (0-3), Chuck Daly (9-32) and Bill Musselman (2-21).

#3 Detroit Pistons - 24

With their recent 130-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the 2023-24 Detroit Pistons are tied with the 82' Cavaliers for enduring 24 straight defeats.

Led by Monty Williams, who previously coached the Phoenix Suns, the Pistons have remained winless since their last win on Oct. 28, a 118-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

#2 Cleveland Cavaliers - 26

The Cavaliers made the list of the longest losing streaks in the league the season after LeBron James headed to the Miami Heat.

Soon after his departure, they dropped 26 games in a row to set an infamous record. It marked the second time a franchise dropped 20+ games in NBA history.

#1 Philadelphia 76ers - 28

Apart from setting an NBA record, the 28-game losing streak by the Philadelphia 76ers is the longest recorded in any of North America's four major professional sports leagues — NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB. The streak carried over from the 2014-15 season and well into the 2015-16 one.